Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results - Exhibit 99.1 29-Apr-2019 / 23:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 1Q 2019 Earnings Release April 24, 2019 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results Achieved Record First-Quarter Profit Per Share on Higher Sales and Revenues First Quarter ($ in billions 2019 2018 ? First-quarter sales except profit and revenues per share) increased 5% ? Record first-quarter profit per share Sales and $13.5 $12.9 ? Profit per share Revenues outlook now $12.06 to $13.06 due to a first-quarter discrete tax benefit of $0.31 per share Profit Per $3.25 $2.74 Share ? Repurchased $751 million in company stock DEERFIELD, Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced first-quarter 2019 sales and revenues of $13.5 billion, compared with $12.9 billion in the first quarter of 2018, a 5% increase. First-quarter 2019 profit of $3.25 per share was a first-quarter record. This was a 19% increase compared with the previous record first-quarter profit per share of $2.74 in 2018. Profit per share in the first quarter of 2019 included a discrete tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform of $178 million, or $0.31 per share. Profit per share in the first quarter of 2018 included restructuring costs of $0.08 per share. During the first quarter of 2019, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $860 million. In the first quarter of 2019, the company repurchased $751 million of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $494 million. The enterprise cash balance at the end of the first quarter of 2019 was $7.1 billion. "The global Caterpillar team delivered record first-quarter profit per share," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "We are executing our strategy for profitable growth by investing in services, expanding our offerings and improving operational excellence." 2019 Outlook The company continues to have confidence in the fundamentals of its diverse end markets, and expectations for 2019 performance are unchanged. However, due to a $0.31 per share discrete tax benefit, Caterpillar is revising its profit per share outlook to a range of $12.06 to $13.06, compared with the previous outlook range of $11.75 to $12.75. The first-quarter discrete tax benefit of $178 million, or $0.31 per share, is related to U.S. tax reform as a result of final regulations recently issued by the U.S. Treasury. The outlook does not include a mark-to-market gain or loss for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans, which will be excluded from adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 along with any other discrete items. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in Consolidated Sales and Revenues between the first quarter of 2018 (at left) and the first quarter of 2019 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues of $13.466 billion in the first quarter of 2019, increased $607 million, or 5%, compared with $12.859 billion in the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by improved demand for both equipment and services, with the most significant increase in Resource Industries. Sales volume also increased in Construction Industries, while Energy & Transportation was about flat. Sales grew in all regions except for EAME, with the largest gains in North America and Asia/Pacific. Favorable price realization, primarily in Construction Industries and Resource Industries, also contributed to the sales improvement. The increase was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts due to a stronger U.S. dollar. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of First Sales Price Currency Inter-Segment / First $ % dollars) Quarter Other Quarter 2018 2019 Volume Realization Change Change Construction $ 5,6 $ 164 $ 156 $ (127 ) $ 3 $ 5,8 $ 196 3% Industries.. 77 73 ...... Resource 2,309 371 110 (42 ) (21 ) 2,727 418 18% Industries.. ........ Energy & 5,219 21 27 (91 ) 34 5,210 (9 ) -% Transportati on....... All Other 116 1 - (1 ) 5 121 5 4% Segment..... ...... Corporate (1,17 ) (14 ) (1 ) - (21 ) (1,20 ) (36 ) Items and 1 7 Eliminations .. Machinery, $ 12, $ 543 $ 292 $ (261 ) $ - $ 12, $ 574 5% Energy & 150 724 Transportati on Financial $ 793 $ - $ - $ - $ 57 $ 850 $ 57 7% Products Segment..... Corporate (84 ) - - - (24 ) (108 ) (24 ) Items and Eliminations .. Financial $ 709 $ - $ - $ - $ 33 $ 742 $ 33 5% Products Revenues... Consolidated $ 12, $ 543 $ 292 $ (261 ) $ 33 $ 13, $ 607 5% Sales and 859 466 Revenues Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region North Latin EAME Asia/Pacific External Inter-Segment Total America America Sales and Sales and Revenues Revenues (Millions of $ % Chg $ % $ % Chg $ % $ % $ % Chg $ % dollars) Chg Chg Chg Chg First Quarter 2019 Construction $ 2, 13% $ 319 (7%) $ 1, (6%) $ 1,5 (4%) $ 5, 3% $ 21 17% $ 5, 3% Industries.. 96 00 62 85 87 ..... 5 6 2 3 Resource 951 19% 423 18% 468 (10%) 805 52% 2,64 20% 80 (21%) 2,72 18% Industries.. 7 7 ...... Energy & 2,15 (3%) 332 19% 1,03 (5%) 718 6% 4,23 (1%) 977 4% 5,21 -% Transportati 1 2 3 0 on...... All Other 8 (47%) - -% 11 175% 18 -% 37 -% 84 6% 121 4% Segment..... .... Corporate (41 ) 1 (3 ) (2 ) (45 ) (1,162 ) (1,2 ) Items and 07 Eliminations .. Machinery, 6,03 7% 1,075 9% 2,51 (6%) 3,101 9% 12,7 5% - -% 12,7 5% Energy & 4 4 24 24 Transportati on Financial 558 9% 70 (5%) 102 1% 120 13% 850 7% - -% 850 7% Products Segment.... Corporate (69 ) (11 ) (9 ) (19 ) (108 ) - (108 ) Items and Eliminations .. Financial 489 6% 59 (3%) 93 (3%) 101 13% 742 5% - -% 742 5% Products Revenues...

