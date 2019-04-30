Larry Bird Autograph Signing Announced by Powers Sports Memorabilia

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Powers Sports Memorabilia has announced that they will be taking part in a private Larry Bird autograph signing on May 13, 2019. All items will come with Larry Bird's official authenticity hologram. The autograph signing is courtesy of SSM. Preorder pricing is available and valid until May 7, 2019. The send-in deadline for all items that customers would like to be signed is also May 7th. It should be noted that customers can buy memorabilia from Powers Sports Memorabilia, or they can send their own items for autograph signing. The Larry Bird autograph signing with Powers Sports Memorabilia is private and therefore not open to the public.

Powers Sports Memorabilia owner Matt Powers says, "We are honored to work with a living legend like Larry Bird. Along with Magic Johnson, Bird was one of the pioneers of ushering the NBA to the next level. Here is a great opportunity to get some signed memorabilia from a true Hall-of-Famer."

Matt is a true sports fanatic and loves interacting with his customers over any sports-related topic. A quick visit to the Powers Sports Memorabilia Facebook page will confirm that not only is Powers Sports a great place for memorabilia, but also somewhere a true sports fan can feel comfortable discussing the teams and players they love.

For many years now, Powers Sports Memorabilia has been providing sports fans around the country with excellent signed merchandise, and some tips and tricks for finding the best memorabilia on the market through the Powers Sports Memorabilia YouTube channel.

The online store has merchandise from all different types of sports, not just the NBA. Fans of the MLB, NFL, NHL, UFC, WWE, and even the MLS and Euro Soccer Leagues can find rare signed and unsigned memorabilia at Powers Sports.

Fans looking to participate in the Larry Bird signing should be reminded that May 7this the cutoff date for any sports memorabilia they want autographed. Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity, the company says.

For more information about Powers Sports Memorabilia, contact the company here:

Powers Sports Memorabilia

Matt Powers

(650) 888-7915

matt@powerssportsmemorabilia.com

Powers Sports Memorabilia 923 NE Woods Chapel Rd, Suite 203 Lee's Summit, MO 64064

SOURCE: Powers Sports Memorabilia

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543426/Larry-Bird-Autograph-Signing-Announced-by-Powers-Sports-Memorabilia