Earnings Per Share Up Over 20%; Company Beats Three-Year Non-GAAP EPS Goal A Full Year Early

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of Fiscal Year 2019, ended March 31, 2019.

For Fiscal Year 2019:

Sales were the highest ever at $2.79 billion, up 9 percent in US dollars and 10 percent in constant currency compared to the prior year, the sixth consecutive year of growth.

GAAP operating income grew 15 percent to $263 million, compared to $230 million a year ago. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 24 percent to $1.52, compared to $1.23 a year ago.

Non-GAAP operating income grew 23 percent to $352 million, compared to $287 million a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS grew 26 percent to $2.01, compared to $1.60 a year ago.

For Q4 Fiscal Year 2019:

Sales grew to $624 million, up 5 percent in US dollars and 9 percent in constant currency compared to Q4 of the prior year.

GAAP operating income grew 8 percent to $42 million, and non-GAAP operating income grew 16 percent to $64 million, compared to Q4 of the prior year.

"We've delivered our third consecutive year of double-digit growth in constant currency and our highest fiscal year sales ever," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "Our innovative, diverse product portfolio delivered, led by strong, sustainable growth in our major categories of Gaming, Video Collaboration, and Creativity Productivity. And we are not just growing topline, but also systematically delivering strong leverage on the bottom line. In fact, we achieved our plan to double non-GAAP EPS to $2.00 a full year early. Our strategy is working, and we are excited for our future as the world's leading cloud peripheral company."

Outlook

Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2020 outlook of mid to high single-digit sales growth in constant currency and $375 million to $385 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Management Update

Additionally, Logitech announced today that Vincent Pilette, Logitech's chief financial officer, is leaving the Company. Vincent will leave, and cease to be a member of the Group Management Team, at the end of May, 2019, to pursue a senior leadership role at another company. Logitech has named Nate Olmstead interim chief financial officer following Vincent's departure. Nate joined Logitech in 2019 as vice president of finance, and brings over 16 years of financial management experience, most recently as the vice president of finance for global operations at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Nate has a BA from Stanford and an MBA from Harvard.

"When I joined Logitech, I had a vision to turn Logitech into a design company, pursuing opportunities in the many new market opportunities enabled by the cloud," said Bracken Darrell. "We needed financial and operational strength to support the ambition of that vision. Vincent has been a terrific partner for this pursuit these past six years, and we've made great progress. But more important than his partnership and leadership is the team he built and the culture of rigor and discipline he helped instill throughout the company. We now have a strong, seasoned finance team across every area and a proven track record of operational excellence. That is his most important legacy. I'm excited for him in his next challenge. And I'm even more energized by our continued progress toward our design company vision."

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on inventory, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments in privately held companies, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2020.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, ASTRO Gaming and Logitech G. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, innovation, product portfolio, brand leadership, growth, profitability and leverage, sustainability, market leadership, position for the future, focus, vision ability to be a design company, outlook for Fiscal Year 2020 operating income and sales growth, and our executive officers. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales (A) 624,308 592,426 2,788,322 2,566,863 Cost of goods sold 388,028 377,617 1,737,969 1,648,744 Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory 3,305 2,574 13,342 8,878 Gross profit 232,975 212,235 1,037,011 909,241 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 119,628 109,572 488,263 435,489 Research and development 42,110 37,616 161,230 143,760 General and administrative 23,557 23,387 98,732 96,353 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 3,913 2,553 14,290 8,930 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (4,908 Restructuring charges (credits), net 1,540 11,302 (116 Total operating expenses 190,748 173,128 773,817 679,508 Operating income 42,227 39,107 263,194 229,733 Interest income 2,666 1,872 8,375 4,969 Other income (expense), net 493 (1,543 (436 (2,437 Income before income taxes 45,386 39,436 271,133 232,265 Provision for income taxes 3,265 5,032 13,560 23,723 Net income 42,121 34,404 257,573 208,542 Net income per share Basic 0.25 0.21 1.56 1.27 Diluted 0.25 0.20 1.52 1.23 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 165,776 164,374 165,609 164,038 Diluted 168,956 169,387 168,965 168,971

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited March 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 604,516 641,947 Accounts receivable, net (A) 383,309 214,885 Inventories 293,495 259,906 Other current assets (A) 69,116 56,362 Total current assets 1,350,436 1,173,100 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 78,552 86,304 Goodwill 343,684 275,451 Other intangible assets, net 118,999 87,547 Other assets 132,453 120,755 Total assets 2,024,124 1,743,157 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 283,922 293,988 Accrued and other current liabilities (A) 433,897 281,732 Total current liabilities 717,819 575,720 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 36,384 34,956 Other non-current liabilities 93,582 81,924 Total liabilities 847,785 692,600 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares-173,106 at March 31, 2019 and 2018 Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018 Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 34,621 at March 31, 2019 and none at March 31, 2018 Additional paid-in capital 56,655 47,234 Shares in treasury, at cost- 7,244 and 8,527 shares at March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively (169,802 (165,686 Retained earnings (A) 1,365,036 1,232,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (105,698 (93,455 Total shareholders' equity 1,176,339 1,050,557 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,024,124 1,743,157

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 42,121 34,404 257,573 208,542 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 10,816 11,077 43,471 41,295 Amortization of intangible assets 6,944 4,954 24,180 15,607 Share-based compensation expense 13,102 10,899 50,265 44,138 Gain on investments (227 (119 (816 (669 Deferred income taxes (2,535 413 (12,257 7,141 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (4,908 Other 148 (18 (230 (11 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 100,146 137,665 (58,798 (26,363 Inventories 47,612 21,739 (21,551 16,047 Other assets 2,298 2,045 (8,800 (16,908 Accounts payable (152,791 (134,016 (19,134 17,695 Accrued and other liabilities (35,896 1,134 51,278 44,655 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,738 90,177 305,181 346,261 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,626 (12,155 (35,930 (39,748 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 94 (133,814 (88,323 Investment in privately held companies (175 (360 (2,717 (1,240 Proceeds from return of investments 124 124 237 Purchases of short-term investments (1,505 (6,789 Sales of short-term investments 6,789 Purchases of trading investments (868 (3,211 (5,203 (6,053 Proceeds from sales of trading investments 862 3,214 5,700 6,423 Net cash used in investing activities (7,589 (12,512 (173,345 (128,704 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (113,971 (104,248 Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (5,000 Purchases of registered shares (9,995 (10,314 (32,449 (30,722 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 7,922 10,963 18,057 41,910 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,659 (4,308 (30,770 (29,813 Net cash used in financing activities (3,732 (3,659 (159,133 (127,873 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (389 3,053 (10,134 4,730 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 20,028 77,059 (37,431 94,414 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 584,488 564,888 641,947 547,533 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 604,516 641,947 604,516 641,947

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited NET SALES Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Net sales by product category: Pointing Devices 131,640 129,937 1 536,890 516,637 4 Keyboards Combos 132,356 136,787 (3 536,619 498,472 8 PC Webcams 30,366 31,776 (4 121,282 112,147 8 Tablet Other Accessories 23,412 27,292 (14 128,315 107,942 19 Video Collaboration 69,367 54,709 27 259,521 182,717 42 Mobile Speakers 22,688 13,974 62 230,378 314,817 (27 Audio Wearables 65,086 55,248 18 277,429 252,330 10 Gaming 137,649 126,763 9 648,130 491,995 32 Smart Home 11,515 15,892 (28 49,344 89,373 (45 Other (1) 229 48 377 414 433 (4 Total net retail sales 624,308 592,426 5 2,788,322 2,566,863 9 __________________

(1) Other category includes products that we currently intend to transition out of, or have already transitioned out of, because they are no longer strategic to our business.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited GAAP TO NON GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)(B) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit GAAP 232,975 212,235 1,037,011 909,241 Share-based compensation expense 938 971 3,812 3,733 Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory 3,305 2,574 13,342 8,878 Gross profit Non-GAAP 237,218 215,780 1,054,165 921,852 Gross margin GAAP 37.3 35.8 37.2 35.4 Gross margin Non-GAAP 38.0 36.4 37.8 35.9 Operating expenses GAAP 190,748 173,128 773,817 679,508 Less: Share-based compensation expense 12,164 9,928 46,453 40,405 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 3,913 2,553 14,290 8,930 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (4,908 Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net 1,540 11,302 (116 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 173,131 160,647 701,772 635,197 % of net sales GAAP 30.6 29.2 27.8 26.5 % of net sales Non GAAP 27.7 27.1 25.2 24.7 Operating income GAAP 42,227 39,107 263,194 229,733 Share-based compensation expense 13,102 10,899 50,265 44,138 Amortization of intangible assets 6,944 4,954 24,180 15,607 Purchase accounting effect on inventory 34 173 1,756 789 Acquisition-related costs 240 1,696 1,412 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (4,908 Restructuring charges (credits), net 1,540 11,302 (116 Operating income Non GAAP 64,087 55,133 352,393 286,655 % of net sales GAAP 6.8 6.6 9.4 8.9 % of net sales Non GAAP 10.3 9.3 12.6 11.2 Net income GAAP 42,121 34,404 257,573 208,542 Share-based compensation expense 13,102 10,899 50,265 44,138 Amortization of intangible assets 6,944 4,954 24,180 15,607 Purchase accounting effect on inventory 34 173 1,756 789 Acquisition-related costs 240 1,696 1,412 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (4,908 Restructuring charges (credits), net 1,540 11,302 (116 Gain on investments (227 (119 (816 (669 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment 830 4,249 (6,952 6,282 Net income Non GAAP 64,584 54,560 339,004 271,077 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 0.25 0.20 1.52 1.23 Diluted Non GAAP 0.38 0.32 2.01 1.60 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non GAAP 168,956 169,387 168,965 168,971

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2019 2018 2019 2018 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 938 971 3,812 3,733 Marketing and selling 5,380 4,417 20,630 17,765 Research and development 2,073 1,584 7,368 6,381 General and administrative 4,711 3,927 18,455 16,259 Total share-based compensation expense 13,102 10,899 50,265 44,138 Income tax benefit (2,515 (4,077 (17,091 (15,998 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit 10,587 6,822 33,174 28,140

*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(A) Adoption of ASC Topic 606

On April 1, 2018, we adopted the new revenue standards under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 606. The adoption of Topic 606 did not have an impact over the total cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. The following tables summarize the impacts of adopting Topic 606 on our condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and condensed consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2019 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Year Ended March 31, 2019 As Reported

Under Topic

606 If Reported

Under Topic

605 Effect of

Change As Reported

Under Topic

606 If Reported

Under Topic

605 Effect of

Change Net sales 624,308 626,369 (2,061 2,788,322 2,784,636 3,686

As of March 31, 2019 As Reported Under

Topic 606 Balance Under

Topic 605 Effect of Change Accounts receivable, net 383,309 260,401 122,908 Other current assets 69,116 60,449 8,667 Accrued and other current liabilities 433,897 295,126 138,771 Retained earnings 1,365,036 1,372,232 (7,196

(B) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination accounting principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment excludes the expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination accounting principles associated with our business acquisitions. We believe the adjustment is useful to investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.

Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and financial performance of those companies in which we invested. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190429005887/en/

