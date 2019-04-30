Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB) reported that for the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company's net income totaled $1.08 million, as compared to $2.10 million for the previous quarter, and $1.45 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The 2019 first quarter results included $1.34 million (after-tax) of acquisition, transition, and integration expenses. Excluding these expenses, the 2019 first-quarter net income would have been $2.42 million, a $324,000, or 15%, increase compared to the linked quarter ending December 31, 2018, and a $968,000, or 67%, increase over the first quarter of last year.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $0.33, a decrease of $0.31, as compared to $0.64 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and a decrease of $0.11 as compared to $0.44 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Excluding the acquisition, transition and integration expenses mentioned above, fully diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2019 would have been $0.73, increasing by 14% and 66% compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively.

The first quarter results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 5.12% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of .50%. Excluding the acquisition, transition, and integration expenses the first quarter ROAE and ROAA would have been 11.49% and 1.11%, respectively. "What a great start to the new year," said Todd James, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategy of expansion and investment in talent and infrastructure continues to drive core earnings growth, producing meaningful value for our customers and shareholders", he added.

On March 1, 2019, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of First McHenry Corporation (First McHenry). The transaction was a $23.0 million all-cash purchase that was funded with cash on hand and a $14.0 million senior note. "The integration process is progressing as planned and we couldn't be more pleased with how the employees have come together to ensure a smooth transition for our new customers," said James. "The actual acquisition costs incurred are in line with our initial projections and the Company is on track to merge First McHenry's subsidiary, First National Bank of McHenry, into Blackhawk Bank in the third quarter of this year," James concluded.

Total assets increased by $149.1 million, or 18.2%, to $966.4 million at March 31, 2019, as compared to $817.3 million as of December 31, 2018. The asset growth in the first quarter was essentially all attributable to the closing of the First McHenry transaction. At closing, $174.3 million of assets were added to the Company's balance sheet, including a core deposit intangible of $2.6 million and goodwill of $5.1 million. After the closing, approximately $40 million of the acquired securities were sold, with the proceeds being used primarily to reduce borrowings. Net loans grew by $38.2 million, or 7.1%, during the first quarter to $580.0 million, as compared to $541.8 million, at the end of the prior year. However, excluding $41.5 million of net loans from the acquisition, net loans decreased by $3.3 million during the first quarter. Total deposits increased by $168.9 million, or 24.6%, to $854.5 million as compared to $685.6 million at the end of 2018, including $150.1 million of deposits from the First McHenry acquisition.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $7.79 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, an increase of $572,000, or 7.9%, as compared to $7.22 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and an increase of $1.51 million, or 24.1%, as compared $6.28 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The increase in net interest income compared to the most recent quarter was driven by growth in earnings assets, while the net interest margin increased by just one basis point to 3.92%. This growth included a $28.3 million, or 5.3% increase in average total loans, a $27.9 million, or 13.9% increase in average investment securities and a $19.6 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits at other banks. The First McHenry acquisition contributed $14.3 million and $23.7 million to the increases in total average loans and total average investment securities, respectively. Average total deposits increased by $76.5 million, or 11.1%, including a $52.1 million contribution from the First McHenry acquisition. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2018 was driven by both growth and an improvement in the net interest margin, with average total earning assets increasing by $143.4 million, or 21.2%, and the net interest margin improving by nine basis points to 3.91%. The earning asset growth included a $78.6 million, or 16.2% increase in average total loans and a $57.6 million, or 33.6%, increase average investment securities. Average total deposits increased by $123.5 million, or 19.3%.



Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, totaled $270,000, as compared to $150,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and $510,000 for the first quarter of 2018.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that are performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $7.70 million as of March 31, 2019, as compared to $6.23 million as of December 31, 2018, and $8.62 million at March 31, 2018. The First McHenry acquisition contributed $801,000 to the increase of nonperforming assets as of March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2019, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 0.80%, as compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2018, and 1.16% at March 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.28% as of March 31, 2019, as compared to 1.32% at December 31, 2018, and 1.22% as of March 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans decreased to 102.5% as of March 31, 2019, as compared to 119.8% at December 31, 2018, and 75.9% at March 31, 2018. In addition to the balance of the allowance for loan losses, the balance sheet includes a $621,000 credit-related valuation discount attributable to the non-credit impaired loans acquired in the First McHenry transaction.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, totaled $2.98 million, which was a $111,000 increase as compared to $2.87 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and a $486,000 increase over the $2.49 million total for the first quarter of 2018. The 2019 first quarter results included a total of $47,000 of deposit service fees, debit interchange and other fee income from the First McHenry acquisition. Excluding the First McHenry contribution, the non-interest income increase compared to the most recent quarter was driven by a $178,000 increase in net securities gains, an $83,000 increase in interchange fees, and a $155,000 increase in other income. The increases were offset by decreases in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans and deposit service fees. When compared to the first quarter of 2018 non-interest income excluding the First McHenry Contribution, increased $439,000. The increase included a $153,000 increase in net securities gains, a $106,000 increase revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans and a $178,000 increase in deposit service fees, interchange fees, and other income.

Operating expenses for the first quarter ending March 31, 2019, totaled $9.25 million, increasing $1.95 million, or 26.6%, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and $2.70 million, or 41.1%, as compared to the first quarter of 2018. The 2019 first quarter expenses include $1.83 million in nonrecurring expenses related to the First McHenry acquisition and integration, including integrative salaries and benefits expense of $225,000, $1.35 million in data-processing contract termination and negotiated conversion fees and $257,000 in professional fees. In addition, the First McHenry acquisition contributed an additional $287,000 to operating expenses related to on-going operations.

Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $173,000 in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $538,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and $254,000 for the first quarter of 2018. Note that the Company's effective tax rate differs from statutory tax rates primarily due to tax-exempt income from municipal securities and loans, increases in cash surrender value of life insurance, tax benefits of a captive insurance company, and tax credits related to a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit investment.

Capital

Shareholders' equity increased $3.1 million to $87.4 million as of March 31, 2019, as compared to $84.3 million at December 31, 2018, and $78.0 million at March 31, 2018. With the completion of the First McHenry transaction, $174.3 million of assets were added to the Company's balance sheet, which included a core deposit intangible asset of $2.6 million and goodwill of $5.1 million. With those additions, tangible capital to tangible assets decreased to 7.83% as of March 31, 2019, as compared to 9.76% at December 31, 2018, and 9.89% as of March 31, 2018. The Company is considered well capitalized under all regulatory requirements.

Outlook

Blackhawk expects to grow by pursuing creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to such organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisition opportunities. Growth, combined with the ongoing strengthening of the company's credit quality, is expected to lead to continued earnings growth. Growth and earnings could, however, be tempered by such occurrences as uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank and First National Bank of McHenry. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income to interest-earning assets, the net interest margin ratio, and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are helpful because they provide investors additional information to compare operating performance in a manner similar to management, the industry, bank stock analysts, and bank regulators. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as the 2019 acquisition-related expenses (estimated after-tax) and the impact such net expenses have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (UNAUDITED)

March 31, December 31, Assets 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 14,581 $ 16,677 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 35,862 2,760 Total cash and cash equivalents 50,443 19,437 Equity securities at fair value 2,295 2,250 Securities available-for-sale 268,370 198,670 Loans held for sale 3,347 5,164 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 708 1,643 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $7,545 and $7,339 at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 580,003 541,760 Premises and equipment, net 21,004 14,874 Goodwill 10,183 5,037 Core Deposit Intangible 2,585 - Mortgage servicing rights 3,005 2,969 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 10,895 10,812 Other assets 13,598 14,671 Total assets $ 966,436 $ 817,287 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 158,086 $ 121,024 Interest-bearing 696,419 564,615 Total deposits 854,505 685,639 Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 5,155 5,155 Senior secured term note 14,000 - Other borrowings - 36,500 Other liabilities 5,360 5,701 Total liabilities 879,020 732,995 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,391,166 and 3,369,192 shares issued as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 33,632 33,478 Retained earnings 52,759 52,011 Treasury stock, 104,570 and 97,570 shares at cost as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (1,391 ) (1,204 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,382 (27 ) Total stockholders' equity 87,416 84,292 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 966,436 $ 817,287

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 7,542 $ 5,875 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1,345 772 Tax-exempt 448 375 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 158 73 Total interest income 9,493 7,095 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,463 752 Interest on subordinated debentures and notes 65 53 Interest on senior secured term note 67 - Interest on other borrowings 105 12 Total interest expense 1,700 817 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 7,793 6,278 Provision for loan losses 270 510 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,523 5,768 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 808 741 Net gain on sale of loans 581 470 Net loan servicing income 172 177 Debit card interchange fees 789 695 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 159 6 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 83 81 Other 388 324 Total noninterest income 2,980 2,494 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,585 3,867 Occupancy and equipment 992 832 Data processing 1,827 395 Debit card processing and issuance 334 293 Advertising and marketing 108 153 Amortization of intangibles 40 - Professional fees 579 256 Office Supplies 86 110 Telephone 116 124 Other 584 526 Total noninterest expenses 9,251 6,556 Income before income taxes 1,252 1,706 Provision for income taxes 173 254 Net income $ 1,079 $ 1,452 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.33 $ 0.44 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.33 0.44 Dividends Per Common Share 0.10 0.08 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.92 % 3.83 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 86.07 % 73.79 % Return on Assets 0.50 % 0.81 % Return on Common Equity 5.12 % 7.56 %



(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.



(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 7,542 $ 7,174 $ 6,884 $ 6,610 $ 5,875 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1,345 1,062 980 839 772 Tax-exempt 448 431 389 359 375 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 158 41 208 59 73 Total interest income 9,493 8,708 8,461 7,867 7,095 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,463 1,336 1,213 991 752 Interest on subordinated debentures and notes 65 62 59 59 53 Interest on senior secured term note 67 - - - - Interest on other borrowings 105 89 - 34 12 Total interest expense 1,700 1,487 1,272 1,084 817 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 7,793 7,221 7,189 6,783 6,278 Provision for loan losses 270 150 150 370 510 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,523 7,071 7,039 6,413 5,768 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 808 849 829 769 741 Net gain on sale of loans 581 886 1,070 960 470 Net loan servicing income 172 170 171 173 177 Debit card interchange fees 789 683 663 675 695 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 159 (19 ) - 59 6 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 83 73 72 73 81 Other 388 227 336 329 324 Total noninterest income 2,980 2,869 3,141 3,038 2,494 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,585 4,279 4,081 4,050 3,867 Occupancy and equipment 992 824 826 891 832 Data processing 1,827 425 428 417 395 Debit card processing and issuance 334 334 339 336 293 Advertising and marketing 108 176 126 143 153 Amortization of intangibles 40 - - - - Professional fees 579 443 350 316 256 Office Supplies 86 91 77 79 110 Telephone 116 129 125 126 124 Other 584 605 555 604 526 Total noninterest expenses 9,251 7,306 6,907 6,962 6,556 Income before income taxes 1,252 2,634 3,273 2,489 1,706 Provision for income taxes 173 538 695 473 254 Net income $ 1,079 $ 2,096 $ 2,578 $ 2,016 $ 1,452 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.33 $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 0.61 $ 0.44 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.33 0.64 0.78 0.61 0.44 Dividends Per Common Share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.08 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.92 % 3.91 % 3.91 % 3.91 % 3.83 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 86.07 % 71.37 % 66.55 % 70.41 % 73.79 % Return on Assets 0.50 % 1.05 % 1.29 % 1.06 % 0.81 % Return on Common Equity 5.12 % 10.13 % 12.67 % 10.25 % 7.56 %



(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.



(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 14,581 $ 16,677 $ 19,526 $ 16,942 $ 16,727 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 35,862 2,760 5,878 43,001 13,503 Securities 270,665 200,920 197,507 181,466 171,814 Net loans/leases 583,350 546,924 502,463 495,005 497,630 Goodwill 10,183 5,037 5,037 5,037 5,037 Other assets 51,795 44,969 41,943 39,978 37,743 Total assets $ 966,436 $ 817,287 $ 772,354 $ 781,429 $ 742,454 Deposits $ 854,505 $ 685,639 $ 680,136 $ 692,968 $ 656,114 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 Borrowings 14,000 36,500 - - - Other liabilities 5,360 5,701 6,241 3,856 3,185 Stockholders' equity 87,416 84,292 80,822 79,450 78,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 966,436 $ 817,287 $ 772,354 $ 781,429 $ 742,454

ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Non-accrual loans $ 3,815 $ 2,312 $ 3,362 $ 3,539 $ 3,511 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - 17 - 388 139 Troubled debt restructures - accruing 3,546 3,797 3,873 4,283 4,456 Total nonperforming loans $ 7,361 $ 6,126 $ 7,235 $ 8,210 $ 8,106 Other real estate owned 339 104 237 350 511 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,700 $ 6,230 $ 7,472 $ 8,560 $ 8,617 Total loans $ 590,895 $ 554,263 $ 509,674 $ 501,504 $ 503,779 Allowance for loan losses $ 7,545 $ 7,339 $ 7,211 $ 6,499 $ 6,149 $ 583,350 $ 546,924 $ 502,463 $ 495,005 $ 497,630 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 0.80 % 0.76 % 0.97 % 1.10 % 1.16 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.42 % 1.64 % 1.61 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.28 % 1.32 % 1.41 % 1.30 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 102.5 % 119.8 % 99.7 % 79.2 % 75.9 %

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 Beginning Balance $ 7,339 $ 7,211 $ 6,499 $ 6,149 $ 5,503 Provision 270 150 150 370 510 Loans charged off 102 76 105 178 52 Loan recoveries 38 54 667 158 188 Net charge-offs 64 22 (562 ) 20 (136 ) Ending Balance $ 7,545 $ 7,339 $ 7,211 $ 6,499 $ 6,149

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES WITH RESULTANT INTEREST and TAX-EQUIVALENT RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)

(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1) For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 27,139 $ 158 2.37 % $ 7,554 $ 41 2.18 % $ 20,001 $ 73 1.48 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 170,477 1,345 3.20 % 144,565 1,062 2.91 % 120,523 772 2.60 % Tax-exempt investment securities 58,645 448 4.03 % 56,653 431 3.86 % 51,004 375 3.83 % Total Investment securities 229,122 1,793 3.41 % 201,218 1,493 3.18 % 171,527 1,147 2.96 % Loans 563,927 7,542 5.42 % 535,659 7,174 5.31 % 485,284 5,875 4.91 % Total Earning Assets $ 820,188 $ 9,493 4.76 % $ 744,431 $ 8,708 4.71 % $ 676,812 $ 7,095 4.32 % Allowance for loan losses (7,446 ) (7,277 ) (5,800 ) Cash and due from banks 16,567 17,442 18,080 Other assets 52,023 39,495 41,744 Total Assets $ 881,332 $ 794,091 $ 730,836 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 243,543 $ 315 0.52 % $ 220,536 $ 267 0.48 % $ 224,529 $ 241 0.43 % Savings and money market deposits 267,052 642 0.97 % 232,669 559 0.95 % 207,427 250 0.49 % Time deposits 111,365 506 1.84 % 107,599 510 1.88 % 90,261 261 1.17 % Total interest bearing deposits 621,960 1,463 0.95 % 560,804 1,336 0.95 % 522,217 752 0.58 % Subordinated debentures and notes 5,155 65 5.11 % 5,155 62 4.76 % 5,155 53 4.16 % Borrowings 21,616 172 3.23 % 14,257 89 2.43 % 3,242 12 1.55 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 648,731 $ 1,700 1.06 % $ 580,216 $ 1,487 1.02 % $ 530,614 $ 817 0.62 % Interest Rate Spread 3.70 % 3.69 % 3.70 % Noninterest checking accounts 142,178 126,816 118,376 Other liabilities 4,993 4,956 3,935 Total liabilities 795,902 711,988 652,925 Total Stockholders' equity 85,430 82,103 77,911 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 881,332 $ 794,091 $ 730,836 Net Interest Income/Margin (1) $ 7,793 3.92 % $ 7,221 3.91 % $ 6,278 3.83 %



(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

