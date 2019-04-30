SEB's first quarter 2019 result

Press release

Stockholm, 30 April 2019

The operating result for the first quarter 2019 amounted to SEK 5.9bn and return on equity, excluding items affecting comparability, was 12.8 per cent.

"Being a universal bank, we continued to benefit from our diversified business exposure. Client activity levels remained sound in the first quarter, despite the seasonal slowdown. The operating profit of SEK 5.9bn was 12 per cent higher than the first quarter last year. Our strong capital position combined with high liquidity provide the financial strength needed to support our customers going forward", says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

Financial information

Q1 Q4 Q1 SEK m 2019 2018 % 2018 % Total operating income 11 907 11 744 1 10 787 10 Total operating expenses -5 622 -5 561 1 -5 430 4 Net expected credit losses - 422 - 413 2 - 109 Operating profit before

items affecting comparability 5 864 5 768 2 5 256 12 Operating profit 5 864 5 768 2 5 256 12 NET PROFIT 4 681 4 576 2 3 995 17 Return on equity, % 12.7 12.4 11.6 Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, % 12.8 12.8 11.5 Basic earnings per share, SEK 2.16 2.12 1.84 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 17.1 17.6 19.0

You can download the Interim Report, Results Presentation and Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports (https://sebgroup.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports).

For further information, please contact

Masih Yazdi, Finance Director, +46 771 621 000

Christoffer Geijer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 762 10 06

Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations, +46 70 763 99 47

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 30 April 2019.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 March 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,886bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,790bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com





Interim Report January - March 2019 (http://hugin.info/1208/R/2242964/885445.pdf)



