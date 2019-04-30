SEB's first quarter 2019 result

Press release
Stockholm, 30 April 2019
The operating result for the first quarter 2019 amounted to SEK 5.9bn and return on equity, excluding items affecting comparability, was 12.8 per cent.
"Being a universal bank, we continued to benefit from our diversified business exposure. Client activity levels remained sound in the first quarter, despite the seasonal slowdown. The operating profit of SEK 5.9bn was 12 per cent higher than the first quarter last year. Our strong capital position combined with high liquidity provide the financial strength needed to support our customers going forward", says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.
Financial information
|Q1
|Q4
|Q1
|SEK m
|2019
|2018
|%
|2018
|%
|Total operating income
|11 907
|11 744
|1
|10 787
|10
|Total operating expenses
|-5 622
|-5 561
|1
|-5 430
|4
|Net expected credit losses
|- 422
|- 413
|2
|- 109
|Operating profit before
items affecting comparability
|5 864
|5 768
|2
|5 256
|12
|Operating profit
|5 864
|5 768
|2
|5 256
|12
|NET PROFIT
|4 681
|4 576
|2
|3 995
|17
|Return on equity, %
|12.7
|12.4
|11.6
|Return on equity excluding items affecting comparability, %
|12.8
|12.8
|11.5
|Basic earnings per share, SEK
|2.16
|2.12
|1.84
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %
|17.1
|17.6
|19.0
|This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 30 April 2019.
|SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 March 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,886bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,790bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com
