Telenor: Solid start to the year, attracting 2.3 million new customers

(Fornebu, 30 April 2019) "The results for the first quarter 2019 reaffirm our efforts and ability to attract new customers, create value and modernise Telenor. The operational and financial performance was in line with our expectations.

In Norway, we continue to roll out fibre to our customers resulting in 20 per cent growth in fibre revenues, and mobile subscription and traffic revenues increased by two per cent. In Emerging Asia, we see improvements across all our markets as the appetite for data keeps increasing. The growth momentum in Bangladesh and Pakistan continued, and I'm pleased to see that we have stabilised revenues, and returned to solid subscriber growth in Myanmar, adding more than one million customers during the quarter. In Developed Asia, the prepaid segment remained under pressure. However, we are improving our network position in Thailand, which will enable us to deliver top data services to our customers going forward.

Over the past two years we have step-by-step executed on our ambitions of modernisation and value creation through digital transformation, which has resulted in a simpler and more efficient Telenor. This month, we announced another step towards executing on our strategic agenda, by entering the Finnish market, and thereby strengthening our position in the Nordic region," said Sigve Brekke, Telenor Group Chief Executive Officer.

KEY FIGURES TELENOR GROUP

Key figures

(NOK in millions) First quarter 2019 First quarter 2018 Year 2018 First quarter 2019

IFRS16 Revenues 27 709 27 150 110 362 27 644 Organic revenue growth (%) 0.3 (1.5) (0.6) Subscription and traffic revenues 21 443 21 015 84 825 21 443 Organic subscription and traffic revenues growth (%) 0.0 1.0 0.2 EBITDA before other income and expenses 11 175 11 340 45 451 12 425 Organic EBITDA growth (%) (3.5) 10.0 3.2 EBITDA before other income and expenses/Revenues (%) 40.3 41.8 41.2 44.9 Net income attributable to equity holders of Telenor ASA 3 882 4 992 14 731 3 833 Capex excluding licenses and spectrum 4 043 3 068 16 776 Total capex 4 043 4 687 31 245 Free cash flow 2 453 2 575 31 989 Mobile subscriptions - change in quarter /total (mill) 2.3 1.7 174

First quarter 2019 summary

Subscription and traffic revenues remained stable in the first quarter on an organic basis. Total reported revenues were NOK 27.7 billion, which is an increase of 2%.

Currency adjusted gross profit declined by NOK 0.5 billion in the quarter, while reported gross profit declined by NOK 0.1 billion.

On a currency adjusted basis, opex decreased by NOK 0.1 billion, or 1%. Reported opex increased by NOK 0.1 billion or 1%.

EBITDA before other items was NOK 11.2 billion with an EBITDA margin of 40%, 1 percentage point below last year. EBITDA declined by 3% on an organic basis.

Net income attributable to equity holders of Telenor ASA was NOK 3.9 billion, or NOK 2.66 per share in the quarter.

Capex excluding licences and spectrum was NOK 4.0 billion, resulting in a capex to sales ratio of 15%.

Free cash flow for the quarter was NOK 2.5 billion.

Outlook for 2019

For the Group excluding our Thai operation dtac, we maintain our guiding of an organic subscription and traffic revenue growth of 0-2% and organic EBITDA growth of 1-3%. Capex excluding licences and spectrum is expected to be in the range of NOK 16-17 billion, including the operation in Thailand. Dtac will provide an outlook for 2019 in June, and Thailand will be included in the Group's revenue and EBITDA guiding from the second quarter onwards.

