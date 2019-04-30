American Pro-Israel PAC Celebrates the Historic Anniversary of the US Embassy Move to Jerusalem

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the American Pro-Israel PAC (APIP.org), Jewish and Christian Americans gather for the largest celebration of the one year anniversary of the historic move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, taking place in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 14th, 2019. The America's Unity and Love for Israel event will be held from 8 AM EDT - 3 PM EDT and will carry over into an evening celebration taking place at an exclusive private location in Palm Beach, Florida. The nation's first and only Russian Conservative Rabbi Leonid Feldman of Temple Beth El (the first synagogue of Palm Beach County), and Pastor Paula White-Cain, personal spiritual advisor for 18 years to President Donald J. Trump, Chair of the Faith and Opportunity Initiative at the White House, and lead Pastor at New Destiny Christian Center, will host this historic gathering of some of the nation's most influential Christian Faith Leaders and Rabbis. Both events will feature dynamic well-known keynote speakers, such as Dennis Prager of Prager University, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach of Englewood New Jersey (nicknamed 'America's Rabbi'), Pastor Mark Burns, TIME Magazine calls him "Trump's Top Pastor", and many others soon to be announced.

"This event is to demonstrate the solidarity and unity between the Christian/Evangelical communities across the entire United States and the Jewish people both here and in Israel," says Jason Sullivan, APIP.org Founder and Chairman, the first conservative leaning Super PAC designed to be pro-Israel. "We are here to Strengthen the Unbreakable Bonds between our people and our two nations, and to support the President's initiatives for peace and prosperity in the Middle East."

The event host committee also includes: Rabbi Moshe Scheiner - Palm Beach Synagogue, Pastor Darrell Scott - a member of President Donald Trump's executive transition team, Dr. Billy Brim, Dr. Troy Dailey, Evangelist Sharon Bolan, International Evangelist Judy Jacobs Tuttle, Pastor Jamie Tuttle, Dr. Randy Caldwell (CUFI Ambassador) and Christian Hebrew Scholars - Bill Cloud and Mark Biltz.

While the daytime event is open to the general public, the evening event is private and by invitation ONLY.

The American Pro-Israel PAC works to elect candidates who embrace the Judeo-Christian worldview and who support the nation of Israel as America's closest ally. APIP will always combat Anti-Semitism on the front lines of American Government and Politics.

