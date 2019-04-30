sprite-preloader
30.04.2019
Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Catella AB (publ)

SOLNA, Sweden, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Catella AB (publ) has changed consequent upon the issue of 2,166,667 new Class B shares in April upon exercise of warrants in the incentive programme adopted by the extraordinary general meeting held 13 February 2014.

Subsequent to the exercise of warrants, the total number of shares in Catella AB (publ) at 30 April 2019 was 86,281,905 and the total number of votes was 96,404,125, of which 2,530,555 ordinary shares in Class A (carrying a total of 12,652,775 votes) and 83,751,350 ordinary shares in Class B (carrying a total of 83,751,350 votes).

For more information, please contact:
Niklas Bommelin
Investor Relations
+46-8-463-34-26, +46-768-91-12-40
niklas.bommelin@catella.se

Press contact:
Jonas Burvall
Head of Group Communications
+46-8-463-33-05, +46-76-627-97-55
jonas.burvall@catella.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/catella/r/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-catella-ab--publ-,c2785598

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1744/2785598/1023378.pdf

PDF


© 2019 PR Newswire