Radisson Hospitality AB: Interim Report January-March 2019

First Quarter 2019

R evenue increased by MEUR 7.2 (3.5%) to MEUR 213.4. The increase is mainly due to strong performance in the like-for-like hotel portfolio. On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), Revenue increased by MEUR 7.7 (3.8%).

Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels increased by 3.0%. RevPAR LFL&R increased by 2.4%, with significant contribution from leased hotels (4.4%).

EBITDA increased by MEUR 19.2 (314.8%) to MEUR 25.3. The increase is mainly due to the implementation of the new accounting standard IFRS 16 Leases (MEUR 14.7) and the like-for-like revenue growth and reduction in operating costs in leased hotels. The EBITDA margin increased 8.9 pp to 11.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by MEUR 5.8 (95.1%) to MEUR 11.9.

EBIT increased by MEUR 11.2 to MEUR 6.4 , where of MEUR 7.7 is due to the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. The EBIT margin was 3.0% (-2.3).

Adjusted EBIT increased by MEUR 4.9 to MEUR 0.2.

Profit/loss for the period improved by MEUR 1.6 (32.0%) to MEUR -3.4. The increase in EBIT is partly offset by MEUR 9.5 higher financial costs due to the bond issuance in July last year and the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.02 (-0.03).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 2.0 (-1.7).

3,877 (2,038) rooms were contracted, 1,288 (1,695) rooms opened and 1,049 (473) rooms left the system.

MEUR Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change % Revenue 213.4 206.2 7.2 3.5% EBITDA 25.3 6.1 19.2 314.8% EBITDA margin 11.9% 3.0% 8.9 pp EBIT 6.4 -4.8 11.2 N/A EBIT margin 3.0% -2.3% N/A Profit/loss for the period -3.4 -5.0 1.6 32.0% Adjusted EBITDA[1] 11.9 6.1 5.8 95.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin[2] 5.6% 3.0% 2.6 pp Adjusted EBIT[3] 0.2 -4.7 4.9 N/A Adjusted EBIT margin[4] 0.1% -2.3% N/A Adjusted Profit/loss for the period[5] -4.8 -4.9 0.1 2.0%

Comments from the CEO

Continued growth in revenue and margins





The first quarter of 2019 showed a strong like-for-like revenue growth of 3.8% (including hotels under renovation), resulting in a very good profit conversion in the like-for-like portfolio.





We also saw a continued growth in margins: The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 3.0% to 5.6%.





Fully supported by our new majority shareholder - a consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including the SINO-CEE Fund - we are further pursuing our comprehensive 5-year operating plan. Linked to the change in ownership, Radisson Hospitality AB's legal status is about to change: The consortium's application for a de-listing of our group was approved by Nasdaq Stockholm, and our last trading day was March 22. We expect to be considered a privately-owned company by the summer 2019.











Federico J. González, President & CEO

Financial Calendar

Q2 2019 results: July 26, 2019

Q3 2019 results: October 25, 2019

Annual General Meeting 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) will take place on April 30, 2019 at 11.00 CET at the Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel in Stockholm.

About Radisson Hospitality AB (publ)

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) is focused on hotel management and operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson, as well as Radisson RED, an upscale "lifestyle select" brand inspired by the millennial lifestyle, and Radisson Collection, a premium lifestyle collection of exceptional hotels located in unique locations. Radisson also holds 49% in prizeotel, a young hotel chain in the economy segment.

The portfolio consists of 379 hotels, with 83,541 rooms, in operation and 121 hotels, with 25,318 rooms, under development in 79 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Radisson's strategy is to grow with an asset-right approach, balancing management and franchise contracts with selected lease contracts. Management and franchise contracts offer a higher profit margin and more stable income streams and lease contracts allow Radisson to complete their presence in Mature markets.

Radisson is a member of Radisson Hotel Group. For more information, visit www.radissonhospitalityab.com (http://www.radissonhospitalityab.com).

Stockholm, April 30, 2019

The Board of Directors

Radisson Hospitality AB (publ)

[1] EBITDA adjusted for items of one-off nature and the effect of the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases [2] EBITDA adjusted for items of one-off nature and the effect of the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases as a percentage of Revenue [3] EBIT adjusted for items of one-off nature and the effect of the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases [4] EBITDA adjusted for items of one-off nature and the effect of the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases as a percentage of Revenue [5] Profit/loss for the period adjusted for items of one-off nature and the effect of the implementation of IFRS 16Leases





