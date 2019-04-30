- Net revenues decreased 7% at actual rates but increased 2% at constant rates to US$ 146.6 million -

- Operating income increased 12% at actual rates and 23% at constant rates to US$ 27.6 million -

- OIBDA increased 8% at actual rates and 18% at constant rates to US$ 38.1 million -

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. ("CME" or the "Company") (NASDAQ/Prague Stock Exchange CETV) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Operational and financial highlights:

TV advertising revenues decreased 10% at actual rates and 2% at constant rates in the quarter. In the first four months of 2019, which normalizes the phasing of spending around Easter, TV ad revenues are estimated to have increased 3% at constant rates compared to the same period in 2018.

Carriage fees and subscription revenues increased 4% at actual rates and 12% at constant rates in the first quarter.

Costs charged in arriving at OIBDA decreased 11% at actual rates and 3% at constant rates.

OIBDA margin increased by 360 basis points to 26%.

Cash generated from continuing operating activities increased 34% at actual rates to US$ 96.0 million.

Unlevered free cash flow increased 33% at actual rates to US$ 94.7 million.

CME repaid EUR 60 million of debt from cash generated by the business, which together with the improvement in our operations reduced our net leverage ratio to 3.0x at the end of March from 3.5x at the start of the year.

Michael Del Nin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The year has gotten off to an outstanding start, exceeding our previous expectations to such an extent that we are raising our guidance for 2019. With the highest Q1 margin in more than a decade, an 18% improvement in like-for-like OIBDA, and a more than 30% surge in unlevered free cash flow, these are among the best Q1 results in the history of the company. Furthermore, they are bolstered by around 20% growth in TV ad revenues in our two largest markets in April, pushing year-to-date sales well into positive territory after the first quarter was impacted by both sector taxes in Romania and the phasing of spending related to the timing of Easter this year."

Christoph Mainusch, Co-Chief Executive Officer, added: "With the successful launch of the spring season during the first quarter, our main channel in four countries increased year-to-date audience share in both prime time and all day. Carriage fees have transformed the predictability and profitability of several of our businesses, with four segments now seeing margins of more than 25% in Q1. Facing various headwinds in the quarter, we grew our TV ad revenues in three segments, and we increased market share in four of five countries."

In this release we refer to several non-GAAP financial measures, including OIBDA, OIBDA margin, free cash flow, unlevered free cash flow and constant currency percentage movements. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information, including definitions and reconciliations to US GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated results for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 were:

(US$ 000's, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited) 2019 2018 % Actual % Lfl (1) Net revenues 146,559 156,709 (6.5)% 1.6% Operating income 27,637 24,581 12.4% 23.2% Operating margin 18.9 15.7 3.2 p.p. 3.3 p.p. OIBDA 38,057 35,324 7.7% 17.7% OIBDA margin 26.0 22.5 3.5 p.p. 3.6 p.p. Income from continuing operations 11,751 6,756 73.9% 96.6% Income from continuing operations per share basic 0.03 0.02 86.9% 127.0% Income from continuing operations per share diluted 0.03 0.01 144.8% 197.3%

(1) Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs.

CME is a media and entertainment company operating leading businesses in five Central and Eastern European markets with an aggregate population of approximately 45 million people. CME's operations broadcast 30 television channels in Bulgaria (bTV, bTV Cinema, bTV Comedy, bTV Action, bTV Lady and Ring), the Czech Republic (Nova, Nova 2, Nova Cinema, Nova Sport 1, Nova Sport 2, Nova International, Nova Action and Nova Gold), Romania (PRO TV, PRO 2, PRO X, PRO GOLD, PRO CINEMA, PRO TV International and PRO TV Chisinau), the Slovak Republic (TV Markíza, Markíza International, Doma and Dajto) and Slovenia (POP TV, Kanal A, Brio, Oto and Kino). CME is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Prague Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CETV".

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (US$ 000's, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 Net revenues 146,559 156,709 Operating expenses: Content costs 70,360 78,460 Other operating costs 13,248 14,467 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8,226 8,387 Amortization of broadcast licenses and other intangibles 2,194 2,356 Cost of revenues 94,028 103,670 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,894 28,458 Operating income 27,637 24,581 Interest expense (8,242 (17,818 Other non-operating (expense) income, net (3,097 4,208 Income before tax 16,298 10,971 Provision for income taxes (4,547 (4,215 Income from continuing operations 11,751 6,756 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 316 Net income 11,751 7,072 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 7 178 Net income attributable to CME Ltd. 11,758 7,250 PER SHARE DATA: Net income per share: Continuing operations basic 0.03 0.02 Continuing operations diluted 0.03 0.01 Discontinued operations basic 0.00 Discontinued operations diluted 0.00 Attributable to CME Ltd. basic 0.03 0.02 Attributable to CME Ltd. diluted 0.03 0.01 Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts (000's): Basic 264,199 158,039 Diluted 265,211 241,905

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (US$ 000's) (unaudited) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 80,032 62,031 Other current assets 263,098 312,062 Total current assets 343,130 374,093 Property, plant and equipment, net 110,347 117,604 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 968,225 984,256 Other non-current assets 23,967 12,408 Total assets 1,445,669 1,488,361 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 127,222 120,468 Current portion of long-term debt and other financing arrangements 5,802 5,545 Other current liabilities 38,453 13,679 Total current liabilities 171,477 139,692 Long-term debt and other financing arrangements 700,694 782,685 Other non-current liabilities 81,526 67,293 Total liabilities 953,697 989,670 Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock 269,370 269,370 EQUITY Common Stock 20,262 20,228 Additional paid-in capital 2,004,188 2,003,518 Accumulated deficit (1,566,318 (1,578,076 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (235,961 (216,650 Total CME Ltd. shareholders' equity 222,171 229,020 Noncontrolling interests 431 301 Total equity 222,602 229,321 Total liabilities and equity 1,445,669 1,488,361

CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (US$ 000's) (unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2019 2018 Net cash generated from continuing operating activities 96,009 71,495 Net cash used in continuing investing activities (4,359 (5,353 Net cash used in continuing financing activities (71,736 (60,526 Net cash provided by discontinued operations 9,554 Impact of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (1,913 2,515 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 18,001 17,685 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest (including guarantee fees) 3,093 4,883 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 6,318 4,120 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Accretion on Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock 2,447

Segment Data

We manage our business on a geographical basis, with five reporting segments: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia. These segments reflect how CME Ltd.'s operating performance is evaluated by our chief operating decision makers, who we have identified as our co-Chief Executive Officers, how operations are managed by segment managers, and the structure of our internal financial reporting.

We evaluate our consolidated results and the performance of our segments based on net revenues and OIBDA. Intersegment revenues and profits have been eliminated in consolidation.

Below are tables showing our net revenues and OIBDA by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018:

(US$ 000's) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited) 2019 2018 % Actual % Lfl (1) Net revenues Bulgaria 19,293 19,433 (0.7 6.9 Czech Republic 50,316 51,534 (2.4 6.4 Romania 38,810 45,961 (15.6 (7.5 Slovak Republic 21,332 22,953 (7.1 0.1 Slovenia 17,850 17,530 1.8 9.6 Intersegment revenues (1,042 (702 NM (2) NM (2) Total net revenues 146,559 156,709 (6.5 1.6 (US$ 000's) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited) 2019 2018 % Act % Lfl (1) OIBDA Bulgaria 6,121 2,981 105.3 121.2 Czech Republic 14,947 15,370 (2.8 6.1 Romania 17,533 18,893 (7.2 1.7 Slovak Republic 1,729 1,103 56.8 71.5 Slovenia 4,931 4,653 6.0 14.1 Elimination 48 16 NM (2) NM (2) Total Operating Segments 45,309 43,016 5.3 14.9 Corporate (7,252 (7,692 5.7 (2.2 Total OIBDA 38,057 35,324 7.7 17.7

(1) Lfl (like-for-like) variance reflects the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs. (2) Number is not meaningful.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release we refer to several non-GAAP financial measures, including OIBDA, OIBDA margin, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow. We believe that each of these metrics is useful to investors for the reasons outlined below. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, US GAAP financial measures.

We evaluate our consolidated results and the performance of our segments based on net revenues and OIBDA. We believe OIBDA is useful to investors because it provides a meaningful representation of our performance, as it excludes certain items that do not impact either our cash flows or the operating results of our operations. OIBDA and unlevered free cash flow are also used as components in determining management bonuses.

OIBDA includes amortization and impairment of program rights and is calculated as operating income loss before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and impairments of assets and certain unusual or infrequent items that are not considered by our co-Chief Executive Officers when evaluating our performance. Our key performance measure of the efficiency of our consolidated operations and our segments is OIBDA margin. We define OIBDA margin as the ratio of OIBDA to net revenues.

Following a repricing of our Guarantee Fees in March 2017 and April 2018, we pay interest and related Guarantee Fees on our outstanding indebtedness in cash. In addition to this obligation to pay Guarantee Fees in cash, we expect to use cash generated by the business to pay certain Guarantee Fees that were previously paid in kind. These cash payments are all reflected in free cash flow; accordingly we believe unlevered free cash flow, defined as free cash flow before cash payments for interest and Guarantee Fees, best illustrates the cash generated by our operations when comparing periods. We define free cash flow as net cash generated from continuing operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of disposals of property, plant and equipment and excluding the cash impact of certain unusual or infrequent items that are not included in costs charged in arriving at OIBDA because they are not considered by our co-Chief Executive Officers when evaluating performance. For additional information regarding our business segments, see Item 1, Note 19, "Segment Data" in our Form 10-Q.

While our reporting currency is the dollar, our consolidated revenues and costs are divided across a range of European currencies and CME Ltd.'s function currency is the Euro. Given the significant movement of the currencies in the markets in which we operate against the dollar, we believe that it is useful to provide percentage movements based on actual percentage movements ("% Act"), which includes the effect of foreign exchange, as well as like-for-like percentage movements ("% Lfl"). The like-for-like percentage movement references reflect the impact of applying the current period average exchange rates to the prior period revenues and costs. Since the difference between like-for-like and actual percentage movements is solely the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates, our discussion in this release includes constant currency percentage movements in order to highlight those factors influencing operational performance. The incremental impact of foreign exchange rates is presented in the tables accompanying such analysis.

(US$ 000's) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited) 2019 2018 Operating income 27,637 24,581 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8,226 8,387 Amortization of intangible assets 2,194 2,356 Total OIBDA 38,057 35,324 (US$ 000's) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited) 2019 2018 Net cash generated from continuing operating activities 96,009 71,495 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals (4,359 (5,353 Free cash flow 91,650 66,142 Cash paid for interest (including mandatory cash-pay guarantee fees) 3,093 4,883 Unlevered free cash flow from continuing operating activities 94,743 71,025

