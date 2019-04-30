Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom announces its inaugural Sustainability Bond Framework and contemplates issuance of SEK bonds

Millicom announces its inaugural Sustainability Bond Framework and contemplates issuance of SEK bonds

Luxembourg, April 30th, 2019 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") rated Ba1 (Stable) by Moody's and BB+ (Stable) by Fitch, today announces its inaugural Sustainability Bond Framework. The framework includes both environmental and social investments such as in energy efficiencies and the expansion of its fixed and mobile networks. Through these investments, Millicom seeks to strengthen its positive impact on society and its customer focus by reducing its climate footprint and increasing internet connectivity.

The eligible activities listed under the framework build on Millicom's Corporate Responsibility Framework, which includes 'Empowering Women', 'Connecting Communities' and 'Protecting Children' as flagship programs. Please see the Sustainability Bond Framework available on Millicom's websitefor further information. To confirm that the framework is aligned with the 2018 version of the ICMA Sustainability Bond Guidelines, Millicom obtained a second party opinion from Sustainalytics . DNB Markets and Nordea Markets have acted as structurers of the framework.

"At Millicom, corporate responsibility lies at the heart of everything we do. Our updated Corporate Responsibility Framework sets the scope for our focus, and we are excited that we are now able to apply it to our financing strategy as well. We are pleased to have been able to include both Green and Social assets in our Sustainability Bond Framework as these areas are both key influencers for how we work in our markets", comments Rachel Samrén, EVP, Chief External Affairs Officer at Millicom.

In relation to the establishment of the Sustainability Bond Framework, MICSA (Millicom) has mandated DNB Markets and Nordea as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in the Nordics, commencing on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. An expected 5-year SEK benchmark, FRN senior unsecured sustainable bond will follow, subject to market conditions.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing highspeed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular SA is headquartered in Luxembourg.

