SKF Appoints Niclas Rosenlew New CFO

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Niclas Rosenlew has been appointed Senior Vice President and CFO of AB SKF. Niclas will start his new position on 17 June 2019 and replaces Christian Johansson, who leaves SKF with immediate effect, to pursue his career outside the company.

Niclas Rosenlew is currently CFO of Basware. He was born in 1972 and holds a Master of Science in Finance from Hanken Swedish School of Economics. His previous roles include senior positions within Microsoft, Nokia and Deutsche Bank.

Alrik Danielson, President and CEO, says: "We are delighted to welcome Niclas to SKF and Group Management. His extensive operational, investor and strategic experience, combined with his leadership skills, will be important in our continued development."

"I would like to thank Christian for his valuable contribution and wish him the best in his future professional endeavours."

Alrik Danielson will assume the role of interim CFO until 17 June 2019.

