sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,71 Euro		+0,045
+0,27 %
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKF AB B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,523
16,657
09:41
16,605
16,65
09:41
30.04.2019 | 08:19
(21 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SKF Appoints Niclas Rosenlew New CFO

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Niclas Rosenlew has been appointed Senior Vice President and CFO of AB SKF. Niclas will start his new position on 17 June 2019 and replaces Christian Johansson, who leaves SKF with immediate effect, to pursue his career outside the company.

Niclas Rosenlew is currently CFO of Basware. He was born in 1972 and holds a Master of Science in Finance from Hanken Swedish School of Economics. His previous roles include senior positions within Microsoft, Nokia and Deutsche Bank.

Alrik Danielson, President and CEO, says: "We are delighted to welcome Niclas to SKF and Group Management. His extensive operational, investor and strategic experience, combined with his leadership skills, will be important in our continued development."

"I would like to thank Christian for his valuable contribution and wish him the best in his future professional endeavours."

Alrik Danielson will assume the role of interim CFO until 17 June 2019.

Aktiebolaget SKF (publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS:
Theo Kjellberg
Director
Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576
mobile: 46-725-776576
e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Patrik Stenberg
Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg
46-31-337-2104
46-705-472-104
patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-appoints-niclas-rosenlew-new-cfo,c2800174

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2800174/1034595.pdf

full release as pdf

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/niclas-rosenlew,c2617604

Niclas Rosenlew


© 2019 PR Newswire