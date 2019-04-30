Metro 2033 Author Dmitry Glukhovsky Writing Directly for Audio

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky is probably best known for the dystopian science-fiction trilogy he started with his novel Metro 2033. With millions of devoted fans around the world, his novels have been translated into more than thirty languages, and have served as the basis for several first-person shooter computer games. Glukhovsky is now writing his last dystopian story -- straight for audio. Glukhovsky's Outpost is a Storytel Original production, and premieres in Russia on May 17th, with other European countries to follow in September.

A press event will be arranged in Moscow on May 16th, with the possibility of individual interviews with Dmitry Glukhovsky.

"Obviously this is a fantastic opportunity for us to give both current and hopefully future subscribers the chance to enjoy an extremely well-written series written especially for audio. We're very pleased to be working with Dmitry Glukhovsky, and we hope many more people will discover his works," says Rickard Henley, Head of Storytel Publishing at Storytel.

Dmitry Glukhovsky on why this is the last apocalyptic story and on writing for audio:

"In my work, I've not only always been looking for fresh ideas of plot or metaphor it stands for, but also for new ways of reaching out to audiences that are more than ever distracted from books by competing media - social networks, TV series, video games. I published my first novel as a free-to-read web project back in 2002. I then used blogs and social networks as publication platforms. Now, as the era of audio streaming brings us back to the times of Homer, I'm keen to use this opportunity to tell a story that I was working on many years and that's best fir for audio - the Outpost."

Description of Outpost:

After a brief and deadly war, in which forbidden weapons were used, Russia is just a fraction of what it used to be. The border of "Moscow Empire" is set justr a few hundred of miles away from the capital, by the broad river Volga, now poisoned by the fallout. No one has crossed the bridge from the other bank of that river for ages. Up until now …

In Outpost, the author of Metro 2033 returns for one final visit to his unique post-apocalyptic landscape in a sharp and eye-opening tale of sin and atonement, of responsibility and recklessness, and of passing our debts and crimes on to our children - so relevant in times when hate speech again becomes a game to play, and the world seems to be forgetful of its past.

Dmitry Glukhovsky will be present on the following events the coming months:

MoscowMay 16: Press event

Sofia May 27: Launch event

VarnaMay 29-30: Literary Festival

Stockholm Sep 14: Comic con Fair

Gothenburg Sep 26-27 - Gothenburg Book Fair

