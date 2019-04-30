The two-day Workshop will feature more than 40 presentations from RISC-V Foundation members

WHERE: ETH Zurich, Gloriastrasse 35, CH 8092 Zurich, Switzerland

WHEN: Tuesday, June 11 to Thursday, June 13, 2019

WHAT: The RISC-V Workshop Zurich will showcase the open, expansive and international RISC-V ecosystem. The event will highlight current and prospective projects and implementations that influence the future evolution of the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), with a focus on the momentum and growth of the RISC-V Foundation across Europe and beyond.

The event will feature two full days of presentations and updates on the RISC-V architecture, commercial and open-source implementations, software and silicon, vectors and security, applications and accelerators, simulation infrastructure and much more. RISC-V Foundation members presenting at the Workshop include: AdaCore, CEA, CloudBEAR, Dover Microsystems, Draper Labs, Embecosm, ETH Zurich, Hex Five Security, Huawei, Microchip Technology, OneSpin Solutions, Princeton University, Qamcom Research Technology, Rambus, SiFive, Syntacore and Western Digital. The third day of the event will feature meetings for RISC-V Foundation members.

Tuesday, June 11, 2019:

Guiding the Future of RISC-V When: 9:00 09:15 CEST Who: Calista Redmond, RISC-V Foundation

Energy Efficient Computing from Exascale to MicroWatts: The RISC-V Playground When: 9:15 09:40 CEST Who: Luca Benini, ETH Zurich

RISC-V State of the Union When: 9:40 10:05 CEST Who: Krste Asanovic, UC Berkeley and SiFive

RISC-V Technical Committee Update When: 10:05 10:20 CEST Who: RISC-V Foundation

RISC-V Marketing Committee Update When: 10:20 10:35 CEST Who: Ted Marena, RISC-V Foundation and Western Digital

OpenPiton+Ariane: The First Linux-Booting Open-Source RISC-V Manycore When: 11:30 11:45 CEST Who: Jonathan Balkind, Princeton University; Michael Schaffner, ETH Zurich

efabless' Raven: PicoRV32 on an ASIC, Open Source, Open Silicon When: 11:45 12:00 CEST Who: Tim Edwards and Mohamed Kassem, efabless Corporation

PULP-NN: An Open-Source Library for Deeply-Embedded and Quantized Neural Networks (QNNs) on a RISC-V Based Parallel Ultra Low Power Cluster When: 12:00 12:15 CEST Who: Angelo Garofalo, University of Bologna; Luca Benini, ETH Zurich

Bit by bit How to fit 8 RISC-V Cores in a $38 FPGA board When: 12:15 12:30 CEST Who: Olof Kindgren, Qamcom Research Technology

OpenSBI Deep Dive When: 13:30 13:55 CEST Who: Anup Patel, Western Digital

Secure Bootloader for RISC-V When: 13:55 14:10 CEST Who: David Garske and Daniele Lacamera, wolfSSL Inc.

An Open Source Approach to System Security When: 14:10 14:25 CEST Who: Helena Handschuh, RISC-V Foundation and Rambus

60 Second Poster Preview Sessions When: 14:25 14:50 CEST

PolarFire SoC: a Secure, Low Latency Heterogeneous Compute Platform for the Edge When: 15:20 15:45 CEST Who: Ted Speers, Microchip Technology

CHIPS Alliance an Open Hardware Group When: 15:45 16:00 CEST Who: Yunsup Lee, SiFive

PULP Platform: What's Next? When: 16:00 16:15 CEST Who: Frank Gürkaynak, ETH Zurich

Bridging the Gap in the RISC-V Memory Models When: 16:15 16:30 CEST Who: Stefanos Kaxiras, Uppsala University and Eta Scale AB; Alberto Ros, University of Murcia and Eta Scale AB

The First Space-Qualified Klessydra RISC-V Microcontroller to be Launched on a Satellite When: 16:30 16:45 CEST Who: Mauro Olivieri, Sapienza University of Rome and Barcelona Supercomputing Center; Luigi Blasi and Francesco Vigli, Sapienza University of Rome

What You Simulate is What You Synthesize: Design of a RISC-V Core from C++ Specifications When: 16:45 17:00 CEST Who: Simon Rokicki and Olivier Sentieys, INRIA

Updates from RISC-V Foundation Working Groups When: 17:00 18:00 CEST Who: RISC-V Foundation



Wednesday, June 12, 2019:

RISC-V Software State of the Union When: 9:25 09:50 CEST Who: Palmer Dabbelt, SiFive

Open Source Compiler Tool Chains for RISC-V When: 9:50 10:15 CEST Who: Jeremy Bennett, Embecosm

Enabling RISC-V Development with QEMU When: 10:15 10:30 CEST Who: Alistair Francis, Western Digital

Building Better Soft RISC-V IP Cores through Mi-V Verification and Compliance Testing When: 11:00 11:25 CEST Who: Stuart Hoad, Microchip Technology

Embench TM: A Free Benchmark Suite for Embedded Computing from an Academic-Industry Cooperative (Towards the Long Overdue and Deserved Demise of Dhrystone) When: 11:25 11:50 CEST Who: David Patterson, RISC-V Foundation; Jeremy Bennett, Embecosm

Developing with FreeRTOS and RISC-V When: 11:50 12:15 CEST Who: Richard Barry, AWS

Enable RISC-V Capability in Cloud Computing When: 12:15 12:30 CEST Who: Zhipeng Huang, Huawei

SweRV (RISC-V) Debug, Trace and On-Chip Analytics for SOC When: 13:30 13:45 CEST Who: Sesibhushana Rao Bommana and Mukesh Panda, Western Digital

TestRIG: Using RVFI-DII to Eliminate the "Test Gap" Between Specification and Implementation When: 13:45 14:00 CEST Who: Jonathan Woodruff, University of Cambridge

Formal Verification of PULPino and Other RISC-V SoCs When: 14:00 14:15 CEST Who: Nicolae Tusinchi and Sven Beyer, OneSpin Solutions

Ada PolarFire SoC, a Software and Hardware Alloy for Safety Security When: 14:15 14:30 CEST Who: Fabien Chouteau, AdaCore; Pierre Selwan, Microsemi, a Microchip company

Building Secure Systems using RISC-V and Rust When: 14:30 14:45 CEST Who: Arun Thomas, Draper Labs

60 Second Poster Preview Sessions When: 14:45 15:15 CEST

An Open-Source API Proposal for a Multi-Domain RISC-V Trusted Execution Environment When: 15:45 16:10 CEST Who: Cesare Garlati, Hex Five Security

Protecting RISC-V Processors Against Physical Attacks When: 16:10 16:25 CEST Who: Mario Werner, Graz University of Technology

A Security Policy Definition Language, Semantics, and Open Source Tools When: 16:25 16:40 CEST Who: Greg Sullivan, Dover Microsystems; Chris Casinghino, Draper Labs

An Intrinsically Secure RISC V processor When: 16:40 16:55 CEST Who: Olivier Savry, CEA

SiFive 7-Series RISC-V Core IP Enables Embedded Intelligence When: 16:55 17:10 CEST Who: Yunsup Lee, SiFive

CloudBEAR RISC-V Processor IP Product Line When: 17:10 17:25 CEST Who: Alexander Kozlov, CloudBEAR

Syntacore 64bit RISC-V Core IP Product Line When: 17:25 17:40 CEST Who: Alexander Redkin and Dmitry Gusev, Syntacore

Configurable LLDB Debuggers for RISC-V When: 17:40 17:55 CEST Who: To be announced



To register for the event, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-zurich/purchase/select-package. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-zurich/sponsor.

For press interested in attending, please email: risc-v@racepointglobal.com to receive your complimentary pass. To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, its free and open architecture, and membership information, please visit: https://riscv.org.

About RISC-V Foundation

RISC-V (pronounced "risk-five") is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 235 members building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering a new era of processor innovation. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.

The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW SW ecosystem.

