The two-day Workshop will feature more than 40 presentations from RISC-V Foundation members
WHERE: ETH Zurich, Gloriastrasse 35, CH 8092 Zurich, Switzerland
WHEN: Tuesday, June 11 to Thursday, June 13, 2019
WHAT: The RISC-V Workshop Zurich will showcase the open, expansive and international RISC-V ecosystem. The event will highlight current and prospective projects and implementations that influence the future evolution of the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), with a focus on the momentum and growth of the RISC-V Foundation across Europe and beyond.
The event will feature two full days of presentations and updates on the RISC-V architecture, commercial and open-source implementations, software and silicon, vectors and security, applications and accelerators, simulation infrastructure and much more. RISC-V Foundation members presenting at the Workshop include: AdaCore, CEA, CloudBEAR, Dover Microsystems, Draper Labs, Embecosm, ETH Zurich, Hex Five Security, Huawei, Microchip Technology, OneSpin Solutions, Princeton University, Qamcom Research Technology, Rambus, SiFive, Syntacore and Western Digital. The third day of the event will feature meetings for RISC-V Foundation members.
Tuesday, June 11, 2019:
- Guiding the Future of RISC-V
- When: 9:00 09:15 CEST
- Who: Calista Redmond, RISC-V Foundation
- Energy Efficient Computing from Exascale to MicroWatts: The RISC-V Playground
- When: 9:15 09:40 CEST
- Who: Luca Benini, ETH Zurich
- RISC-V State of the Union
- When: 9:40 10:05 CEST
- Who: Krste Asanovic, UC Berkeley and SiFive
- RISC-V Technical Committee Update
- When: 10:05 10:20 CEST
- Who: RISC-V Foundation
- RISC-V Marketing Committee Update
- When: 10:20 10:35 CEST
- Who: Ted Marena, RISC-V Foundation and Western Digital
- OpenPiton+Ariane: The First Linux-Booting Open-Source RISC-V Manycore
- When: 11:30 11:45 CEST
- Who: Jonathan Balkind, Princeton University; Michael Schaffner, ETH Zurich
- efabless' Raven: PicoRV32 on an ASIC, Open Source, Open Silicon
- When: 11:45 12:00 CEST
- Who: Tim Edwards and Mohamed Kassem, efabless Corporation
- PULP-NN: An Open-Source Library for Deeply-Embedded and Quantized Neural Networks (QNNs) on a RISC-V Based Parallel Ultra Low Power Cluster
- When: 12:00 12:15 CEST
- Who: Angelo Garofalo, University of Bologna; Luca Benini, ETH Zurich
- Bit by bit How to fit 8 RISC-V Cores in a $38 FPGA board
- When: 12:15 12:30 CEST
- Who: Olof Kindgren, Qamcom Research Technology
- OpenSBI Deep Dive
- When: 13:30 13:55 CEST
- Who: Anup Patel, Western Digital
- Secure Bootloader for RISC-V
- When: 13:55 14:10 CEST
- Who: David Garske and Daniele Lacamera, wolfSSL Inc.
- An Open Source Approach to System Security
- When: 14:10 14:25 CEST
- Who: Helena Handschuh, RISC-V Foundation and Rambus
- 60 Second Poster Preview Sessions
- When: 14:25 14:50 CEST
- PolarFire SoC: a Secure, Low Latency Heterogeneous Compute Platform for the Edge
- When:15:20 15:45 CEST
- Who:Ted Speers,Microchip Technology
- CHIPS Alliance an Open Hardware Group
- When: 15:45 16:00 CEST
- Who: Yunsup Lee, SiFive
- PULP Platform: What's Next?
- When: 16:00 16:15 CEST
- Who: Frank Gürkaynak, ETH Zurich
- Bridging the Gap in the RISC-V Memory Models
- When: 16:15 16:30 CEST
- Who: Stefanos Kaxiras, Uppsala University and Eta Scale AB; Alberto Ros, University of Murcia and Eta Scale AB
- The First Space-Qualified Klessydra RISC-V Microcontroller to be Launched on a Satellite
- When: 16:30 16:45 CEST
- Who: Mauro Olivieri, Sapienza University of Rome and Barcelona Supercomputing Center; Luigi Blasi and Francesco Vigli, Sapienza University of Rome
- What You Simulate is What You Synthesize: Design of a RISC-V Core from C++ Specifications
- When: 16:45 17:00 CEST
- Who: Simon Rokicki and Olivier Sentieys, INRIA
- Updates from RISC-V Foundation Working Groups
- When: 17:00 18:00 CEST
- Who: RISC-V Foundation
Wednesday, June 12, 2019:
- RISC-V Software State of the Union
- When: 9:25 09:50 CEST
- Who: Palmer Dabbelt, SiFive
- Open Source Compiler Tool Chains for RISC-V
- When: 9:50 10:15 CEST
- Who: Jeremy Bennett, Embecosm
- Enabling RISC-V Development with QEMU
- When: 10:15 10:30 CEST
- Who: Alistair Francis, Western Digital
- Building Better Soft RISC-V IP Cores through Mi-V Verification and Compliance Testing
- When: 11:00 11:25 CEST
- Who: Stuart Hoad, Microchip Technology
- Embench TM: A Free Benchmark Suite for Embedded Computing from an Academic-Industry Cooperative (Towards the Long Overdue and Deserved Demise of Dhrystone)
- When: 11:25 11:50 CEST
- Who: David Patterson, RISC-V Foundation; Jeremy Bennett, Embecosm
- Developing with FreeRTOS and RISC-V
- When: 11:50 12:15 CEST
- Who: Richard Barry, AWS
- Enable RISC-V Capability in Cloud Computing
- When: 12:15 12:30 CEST
- Who: Zhipeng Huang, Huawei
- SweRV (RISC-V) Debug, Trace and On-Chip Analytics for SOC
- When: 13:30 13:45 CEST
- Who: Sesibhushana Rao Bommana and Mukesh Panda, Western Digital
- TestRIG: Using RVFI-DII to Eliminate the "Test Gap" Between Specification and Implementation
- When: 13:45 14:00 CEST
- Who: Jonathan Woodruff, University of Cambridge
- Formal Verification of PULPino and Other RISC-V SoCs
- When: 14:00 14:15 CEST
- Who: Nicolae Tusinchi and Sven Beyer, OneSpin Solutions
- Ada PolarFire SoC, a Software and Hardware Alloy for Safety Security
- When: 14:15 14:30 CEST
- Who: Fabien Chouteau, AdaCore; Pierre Selwan, Microsemi, a Microchip company
- Building Secure Systems using RISC-V and Rust
- When: 14:30 14:45 CEST
- Who: Arun Thomas, Draper Labs
- 60 Second Poster Preview Sessions
- When: 14:45 15:15 CEST
- An Open-Source API Proposal for a Multi-Domain RISC-V Trusted Execution Environment
- When: 15:45 16:10 CEST
- Who: Cesare Garlati, Hex Five Security
- Protecting RISC-V Processors Against Physical Attacks
- When: 16:10 16:25 CEST
- Who: Mario Werner, Graz University of Technology
- A Security Policy Definition Language, Semantics, and Open Source Tools
- When: 16:25 16:40 CEST
- Who: Greg Sullivan, Dover Microsystems; Chris Casinghino, Draper Labs
- An Intrinsically Secure RISC V processor
- When: 16:40 16:55 CEST
- Who: Olivier Savry, CEA
- SiFive 7-Series RISC-V Core IP Enables Embedded Intelligence
- When: 16:55 17:10 CEST
- Who: Yunsup Lee, SiFive
- CloudBEAR RISC-V Processor IP Product Line
- When: 17:10 17:25 CEST
- Who: Alexander Kozlov, CloudBEAR
- Syntacore 64bit RISC-V Core IP Product Line
- When: 17:25 17:40 CEST
- Who: Alexander Redkin and Dmitry Gusev, Syntacore
- Configurable LLDB Debuggers for RISC-V
- When: 17:40 17:55 CEST
- Who: To be announced
About RISC-V Foundation
RISC-V (pronounced "risk-five") is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 235 members building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering a new era of processor innovation. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.
The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW SW ecosystem.
