New Number of Shares and Votes in Cantargia

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Cantargia AB (publ) has changed due to the recently completed directed share issue (for further information, see the company's press release on 21 March 2019).

Through the share issue, the number of shares and votes in Cantargia increased by 6,618,581.

Today, on the last trading day of the month, there are in total 72,804,392 shares and votes in Cantargia.

This is information that Cantargia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 30 April 2019.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop a IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

