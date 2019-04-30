Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar and Medcenter Container Terminal continue long-standing cooperation with new straddle carrier order

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 APRIL 2019 AT 10 AM (EET)







Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply a total of 32 diesel-electric straddle carriers to Italy's Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT), which is owned and operated by Terminal Investment Limited (TIL). The order was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q2 order intake, with delivery of all machines scheduled to be completed by the end of Q4 2019.

MCT is located in the southern Italian port of Gioia Tauro, a mega-port able to handle the largest vessels deployed on the Asia-Mediterranean routes. The terminal has handled more than 50 million TEU since it began operations in September 1995, with an annual handling capacity of 4.2 million TEU. In total, Kalmar has delivered 164 straddle carriers to MCT since the terminal was opened.

The Kalmar Straddle Carrier is driven by a highly efficient diesel-electric power unit and offers excellent manoeuvrability, quiet operation and easy maintenance. The spacious, ergonomic cabin and intuitive user interface improve productivity by ensuring that operators benefit from the best possible driving experience. The Kalmar Straddle Carrier complies with the latest exhaust emission regulations and can be retrofitted to enable full automation.

Marc Desmons, Equipment Engineering Director, TIL: "MCT has relied heavily on Kalmar Straddle Carrier technology right from day one of operations, so it was only natural to continue this highly successful partnership when considering the options for renewing the equipment fleet. Kalmar machines are known for their excellent reliability and flexibility as well as the strong local maintenance support. Furthermore, Kalmar were able to guarantee a short delivery lead time, with all 32 new machines being delivered by the end of this year."

Aki Heikkinen, Sales Director, Intelligent Horizontal Transportation Solutions, Kalmar: "It's fantastic to further strengthen our partnership with MCT with this latest order, and we're proud that our straddle carriers will continue to play a key role at the terminal. The new machines are joining an already large fleet of Kalmar Straddle Carriers and Mobile Equipment and will support the terminal in achieving its business objectives through maximising the productivity and efficiency of its operations."

