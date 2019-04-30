Regulatory News:

Arkema's (Paris:AKE) shareholders are invited to participate in the combined annual general meeting which will be held on Tuesday 21 May 2019 at 10 am (Paris time) at the Théâtre des Sablons, 70 avenue du Roule, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine

The information provided for in article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code including the preliminary notice of meeting (Avis de réunion only available in French) published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated 10 April 2019, the notice of meeting (Avis de convocation only available in French) published in the BALO dated 29 April 2019, the notice of meeting leaflet and the terms of participation and vote in this annual general meeting are available in the section "Finance", "Annual General Meeting" of the Group's website, at the following address: www.finance.arkema.com.

The documents referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the annual general meeting in accordance with applicable regulations, as follow:

shareholders may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the annual general meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them, free of charge. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares issued by the authorized intermediary;

shareholders may consult these documents at Arkema's headquarters, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

