Julie Teigland appointed to lead the EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa geographic area

-Regional Managing Partner for Germany, Switzerland and Austria to head up the EY EMEIA area, the second largest geography by revenue

-Joins the EY Global Executive committee, the organization's highest body

-Brings the number of women on the EY Global Executive committee to over 30%

LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the appointment of Julie Teigland as the new leader for the EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) geographic area on 1 July 2019. The area accounts for US$13.9b in revenue, comprises more than 115,000 people across 98 countries, and is one of our three geographical areas.

In her new role, Julie will join the EY Global Executive committee, the organization's highest body, raising the gender balance by increasing the number of women to nearly a third (31%). She will also be the first woman to lead the EY EMEIA area.

Julie will succeed Andy Baldwin, who will become the next EY Global Managing Partner - Client Service on 1 July 2019. With over 28 years' experience in professional services, Julie has worked in both our Assurance and Tax service lines, where she advised and audited many growth companies through capital market transactions.

Julie has served as lead partner for several Fortune 500 clients, with a primary focus on the life sciences sector. Most recently as Regional Managing Partner (RMP) for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (GSA), she has led business transformation efforts, enhancing EY market presence in new capability areas such as strategy and digital, and has led several major acquisitions. Since becoming the RMP, Julie has played a pivotal role in driving year-on-year growth across GSA, with an average revenue growth of 9.4% achieved during her tenure.

Julie, who also serves as EY Global Leader for its Women. Fast forward initiative, is a recognized leader in progressing gender parity issues. She is a prominent voice of the Women 20 (W20) global agenda and is member of the UN EQUALS Advisory Board, connecting the public and private sector to advance digital equality.

Mark Weinberger, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"Over her 17 years with EY, Julie has demonstrated uncompromised integrity, strong business acumen and an ability to manage high-performing teams. I have every confidence that Julie and the strong EY people across EMEIA will continue to drive growth and transformation across the area and she will be a great voice on the EY Global Executive."

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO-elect, adds:

"The combination of Julie's leadership skills, management experience and achievements in driving business results will help take EY in EMEIA to even greater heights. I look forward to working more closely with Julie and her team to continue the success in EMEIA."

Julie says, "It's an honor to lead and work with EY teams across EMEIA, continuing to serve clients, addressing their biggest challenges and opportunities. We have a wealth of experience in digital transformation, a strong ecosystem, and incredibly talented people. I am looking forward to the impact we can make in EMEIA."

Julie, originally from Michigan in the United States, has been living in Germany for over 30 years and is fluent in both her native English and German languages. She is on several non-profit boards, focusing on Trans-Atlantic relations. Julie is a mother of four children and enjoys traveling and skiing.

