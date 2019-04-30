Schneider Electric to Showcase Its Latest EcoStruxure Ready Edge Computing Solutions at Retail Expo, 2019

EcoStruxure Ready solutions for retail include integrated Micro Data Centre, Modular data centre, Smart-UPS with Lithium-Ion, EcoStruxure IT Expert Cloud-based DCIM software and NetBotz physical security solutions.

LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced it will be showcasing their innovative EcoStruxure Ready edge computing architecture at Retail Expo, Olympia, London, on the 1st and 2ndMay 2019.

With the high street struggling to compete with online retailers, many of today's most high-profile and influential department stores, supermarkets, fashion and fast food chains are turning to digitisation and edge to transform the customer experience and drive new revenue.

New technologies including digital signage and augmented reality (AR) applications are being used to drive footfall and transform the fitting room experience. Whilst in-store, tablets and smart-devices enable real-time stock checks and placement of new orders, ensuring that customer retention and conversions are maximised at every opportunity.

Essential to this transformative and digitised customer experience are the integrated power, security and connectivity solutions, which ensure that today's electronic point of sale (EPOS) systems, WiFi and security systems stay online, and remain both profitable and relevant to the consumers of today. However, the technology which underpins this complex environment will often require compute power in areas that aren't typically built for IT.

"At Retail Expo 2019 we will demonstrate how today's businesses are using EcoStruxure to drive profitability in a highly competitive environment," said Marc Garner, Vice President, Secure Power Division, UK and Ireland, Schneider Electric. "For today's retailers, downtime - loss of power and connectivity - has a very real and tangible impact on loss of revenue. With many of these distributed stores to manage and maintain, micro data centres, cloud-based software and resilient UPS solutions have become an essential and critical component of the transaction process."

During the course of the event the company will showcase an integrated and resilient edge computing solution on the APC by Schneider Electric stand 5F88, demonstrating how retailers can drive customer experience within distributed retail stores, whilst ensuring they remain connected to regional head offices and remote warehouse locations at all times.

EcoStruxure micro data centres enable retailers to deploy standardised, physically secure IT solutions at remote edge locations where high levels of customer data are generated, whilst delivering greater reliability for in-store IT equipment.

When used in conjunction with EcoStruxure IT, a cloud-based data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) software platform, IT managers can monitor greater numbers of distributed IT environments, which helps to reduce operating expenses and maintenance servicing costs by providing data driven recommendations to optimise IT performance and proactively anticipating any unexpected outages or events.

EcoStruxure for Data Centers is part of EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric open, interoperable, IoT- enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers.

