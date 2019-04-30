The following information is based on February 21st, 2019 press release from Tomra Systems ASA (TOM, NO0005668905) and may subject to change TOM will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 2.00, effective May 07, 2019. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=722318