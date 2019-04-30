EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 APRIL 2019 SHARES EAB GROUP PLC: CHANGE OF TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of EAB Group Plc's trading code from EABGB to EAB will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 2 May 2019. At the same time Company's issuer code is changed from EABGB to EAB. Updated identifiers: Company name: EAB Group Plc New trading code: EAB New Issuer code: EAB ISIN code: FI4000157441 Orderbook ID: 114441 The change takes place in connection with the company's move from Nasdaq First North Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki's official list on 2 May 2019, and the unlisted A-shares and listed B-shares of the company will be combined*. *) The change was entered into the trade register on 30 April 2019. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ********************** TIEDOTE, 30.4.2019 OSAKKEET EAB GROUP OYJ: YHTIÖN KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS EAB Group Oyj:n kaupankäyntitunnuksen muutos EABGB:sta EAB:iksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 2.5.2019 alkaen. Samalla myös yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus muuttuu EABGB:sta EAB:iksi. Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön nimi: EAB Group Oyj Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus: EAB Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: EAB ISIN-koodi FI4000157441 Orderbook id: 114441 Muutos toteutuu samanaikaisesti, kun yhtiö siirtyy Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikalta Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle 2.5.2019 ja yhtiön listaamattomat A-sarjan osakkeet ja listatut B-sarjan osakkeet yhdistetään*. * Yhdistely on merkitty kaupparekisteriin 30.4.2019. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services