Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, financial reporting and compliance solutions, today announces new offices in Frankfurt, Germany and Paris, France.

"Opening offices in Germany and France shows our commitment to helping our customers in those countries with their specific reporting challenges, whether it's to local jurisdictions or global regulators," said Marty Vanderploeg, Chief Executive Officer of Workiva. "We help organizations all over the world connect and tag their data in a single, cloud environment to improve accuracy and reduce risk."

Workiva the global leader in connected reporting, XBRL and Inline XBRL and one of the first companies to be certified by XBRL International has been on the forefront of helping Foreign Private Issuers use XBRL tags in their U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.

European companies are now adopting Wdesk to comply with the European Securities and Markets Authority's mandate for Inline XBRL for its European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) taxonomy. More than 5,000 EU issuers will be required to use this taxonomy for their annual financial reports, ending on or after January 1, 2020.

Multinational companies are also using Wdesk to improve efficiency and transparency in global statutory reporting, which is a complex and painful process for reporting information to government agencies to comply with each jurisdiction's local GAAP requirements.

"Wdesk is the only cloud platform that provides data accuracy and transparency throughout the entire reporting process from ERP transactional data to final reports," said Vanderploeg. "Our Wdesk platform will continue to be a driving force in transforming financial reporting throughout the world."

The Workiva Frankfurt office is located at 8 Taunusanlage and the Workiva Paris office is located at 277, Rue Saint-Honoré. Workiva also has offices in Amsterdam and London, as well as in 12 U.S. cities and two Canadian cities.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

