Ramirent Oyj: Ramirent acquires module rental business from Rocla Solutions Oy in Finland

Ramirent Plc Press Release April 30, 2019 at 11.35 EET

Ramirent Finland Ltd has signed an agreement to acquire the site module rental business of Rocla Solutions Oy, one of the leading internal logistic companies in Finland. The deal includes the module fleet and existing rental contracts.

Rocla Solutions' module business has mainly been focusing on industrial and logistic companies. In addition to the today announced transaction, the companies will further strengthen their co-operation in providing full-scale rental services, especially for larger industrial and logistic customers.

"This acquisition supports perfectly our strategy execution in Finland. The Rocla Solution's site modules are modern and well equipped and they fully complement our rental module offering. With this transaction, we will further strengthen our position as the leading rental service provider for the industrial customers in Finland," says Mikael Kämpe, Managing Director of Ramirent Finland.

"The deal will strengthen our co-operation with Ramirent. Intralogistics solutions including strong development of digital services are at the heart of our business. Combining our knowledge of internal logistics with Ramirent's offering enables us to offer more extensive solutions for our customers", says Jukka Viinikainen, Managing Director of Rocla Solutions Oy.

Ramirent's industrial customers include e.g. shipyards as well as forest, mining, steel and oil and gas industries. In 2018, industrial segment represented 18% of the net sales of the Ramirent Group. Ramirent has a broad offering for industrial customers from light tools to complicated scaffolding solutions and special equipment.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Kämpe, Managing Director, Ramirent Finland Ltd, tel. +358 40 192 3535, mikael.kampe@ramirent.fi (mailto:mikael.kampe@ramirent.fi)

Ramirent is a leading service company offering equipment rental for construction and other industries. Our mission is to help our customers gear up on safety and efficiency by delivering great equipment and smooth service with a smile. We have 2,905 co-workers at 294 customer centers across 9 countries in northern and eastern Europe. In 2018, Ramirent Group net sales reached a total of EUR 712 million. In Finland Ramirent serves its customers in almost 60 Customer Centers all over the country. Ramirent - Gear Up. Equipment rental at your service

Rocla Solutions Oy is Finland-based company. Their offering consists of full-scale intralogistics services and the core of their business is to build solutions to customers' needs. Rocla Solutions Oy is part of MCFE (Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift Europe B.V.) which operates under MLE (Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe). Mitsubishi Logisnext Ltd. is one of the leading companies in the forklift industry.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ramirent Oyj via Globenewswire

