Kamedis Clinical Study Validates Traditional Chinese Botanical Efficacy in Eczema Treatment

Double-Blind, Randomized Study Showed Significant Improvement over Non-Botanical Formulations

LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamedis has successfully validated the contribution of Traditional Chinese Botanicals to improve atopic prone skin condition.

Kamedis, a provider of advanced botanical solutions for chronic skin disorders, just announced the results of a clinical study confirming that the Traditional Chinese Botanicals in Kamedis Topic Skin Face & Body Cream play a pivotal role in the product's ability to reduce Atopic Dermatitis rashes.

"Our products uniquely merge Eastern and Western medicine, blending patented combinations of traditional Chinese botanicals with Western ingredients," said Amichai Bar-Nir, CEO of Kamedis "We know from years of R&D that our botanicals help restore damaged skin, but this study clearly proves that thesis by showing that the formula without botanicals is significantly less effective."

Kamedis Topic Skin Face & Body Cream utilizes a patented formulation of Chinese Rhubarb, Great Burnet, Tree of Heaven, Baikal Skullcap, Cnidium Fruit and Licorice extracts along with Western ingredients. Previous studies in published literature have shown that the anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of these botanicals reduce Atopic Dermatitis flare-ups by protecting the skin from further irritation, maintaining a moist skin environment, and facilitating relief of impaired skin barrier functions.

The double-blind, randomized, controlled study is the first. Designed to determine the efficacy of Traditional Chinese Botanicals in commercial dermatologic treatments.

Kamedis Topic Face & Body Cream performed higher by 44% compared to the same product without the traditional Chinese botanical combination, Kamedis Topic Face & Body Cream performed higher by 23% compared to a leading dermocosmetics brand.

Clear improvement was visually evident after 28 days of using the Kamedis cream. No adverse events were reported.

The study is scheduled for publication in the June issue of Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.

About Kamedis

Kamedis develops dermatologist-tested, clinically proven, botanical skincare products for chronic skin conditions such as eczema, atopic dermatitis, acne, dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis and dry/itchy/irritated skin. Blending patented combinations of traditional Chinese botanicals with Western ingredients, the products innovative formulas are based on years of research that included testing hundreds of botanicals and combinations as well as development of a proprietary plant extraction process to maximize results. All products are free of parabens, dyes, bleaches, steroids and tar, and have both prebiotic and antibiotic properties that help restore a healthy skin microbiome without side effects.

