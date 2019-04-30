Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $8.95bn Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market

Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Packaging (Holograms, Printing and Marking, Stamping Foil, Tax Stamps) and by Technology (Overt, Covert) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

With an incredible amount of attention devoted to Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade market, deriving market prospects and opportunities can be difficult. Visiongain has looked beyond the attention-grabbing headlines to create an accurate market research report that will help you arrive at logical, valuable conclusions that are grounded in reality- not media headlines.

With global, national/regional, and submarket estimates for Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade market, this report covers key aspects of this market. Also, the report profiles the leading companies in the market, and drivers and restraints analysis of the market.

Featured content



• Global and national Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade market forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029 illustrate the market progression

• Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Packaging submarkets forecasts from 2019-2029

- Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast for Holograms 2019-2029

- Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast for Printing and Marking 2019-2029

- Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast for Stamping Foil 2019-2029

- Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast for Tax Stamps 2019-2029

• Regional and national Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- US Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Canada Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Germany Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- France Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- UK Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Poland Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Italy Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- ASEAN Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Australia Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Greater China Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- India Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia Pacific Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Latin America Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Brazil Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Mexico Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Latin America Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- UAE Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Iran Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of MEA Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Technology submarkets forecasts from 2019-2029

- Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast for Overt Technology 2019-2029

- Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade Market Forecast for Covert Technology 2019-2029

• Profiles of the leading 10 Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade companies

- Advanced Track & Trace SA

- AlpVision SA

- Alien Technology, LLC

- Authentix Inc.

- Holostik

- Impinj, Inc.

- Linx Printing Technologies Ltd

- Suzhou Image Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

- VeriTrace, Inc.

- Zebra Technologies Corporation

Countering Illicit Tobacco Trade market is forecast for moderate growth. With a Visiongain report, you can learn just how the development of this market could affect you. With 205 charts and graphs, this 171-page report will be of interest to you.

Companies covered in the report include:

Advanced Track & Trace SA

Alien Technology, LLC

AlpVision

ATL Security Label Systems

Atlantic Zeiser

Avery Dennison

Biocode

Bisleri

Blue Water Energy

Bridgestone

CFC International Corporation

Covectra

Datalogic

Datamax-O'Neil

Digimarc

Eicher

Everest Holovisions

Extreme Networks, Inc.

FNMT - RCM

Fujian Newland

Giesecke & Devrient

GS1

Hart Systems

Himalaya

Hindustan Petroleum

Hira Holovision

Honeywell

HP Indigo

Imperial Tobacco

Impinj

Ingenia Technology

Intermec

International Ink Company

Isotag

J.H. Whitney, Inc

Japan Tobacco International (JTI)

Jockey

Johnson and Johnson

Lasersec Technologies

Linx Printing Technologies Ltd.

Mahindra

Matrix Technologies

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Nanotech Security Corp.

OpSec Security

Patanjali

Philip Morris International (PMI)

Prooftag

Reebok

Schreiner ProSecure

SensThys

SigmaLedger

Smartrac

Suzhou Image Laser Technology

Tagsys

The Carlyle Group

TruTag Technologies Inc.

Unibar Inc.

UPM Raflatac

VeriTrace, Inc.

Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation

Xplore Technologies Corporation

Zandu

Zebra Technologies



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in the Report

Committee Against Smuggling Activities Destroying Economy (CASCADE)

European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF)

European Commission (EC)

European Union (EU)

Federal Tax Authority (FTA)

French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS)

French National Research Agency (ANR)

Gdansk Bureau of the Polish Central Bureau of Investigation

Her Majesty Revenue and Customs (HMRC)

Japan Tobacco International (JTI)

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Lausanne federal Polytechnic (EPFL)

Ministry of Industry and Commerce

Philip Morris International (PMI)

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

State Bank of India

The Canadian Ministry of Finance

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) of Zambia

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

The Federal Revenue and Federal Highway Police in Santa Catarina (PRF)

The U.S. Government

Tobacco Manufacturer's Association (TMA)

Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation (Vinataba)

World Health Organisation (WHO)

