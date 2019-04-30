Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of General Meeting and Update

30 April 2019 For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and update on discussions with the Comarco Group

At the Annual General Meeting of Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company") held earlier today, 30 April 2019, all resolutions were passed. These were as follows:

To receive the accounts for the period ended 31 October 2018, together with the report of the directors and auditors. To re-elect Andrew Monk as a director. To reappoint Jeffreys Henry LLP as auditors of the Company To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration. To approve the directors' remuneration policy. To approve the directors' remuneration report (excluding directors' remuneration policy). To authorise the directors to allot shares. To dis-apply pre-emption rights.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2019 on the Company's website at www.aaaplc.com.

The Company has worked closely with the Comarco Group for over 6 months since the Company advanced Comarco a loan of US$1 million. During this time, and as announced by the Company on 30 August 2018, the Company has added significant value to Comarco by advancing a restructuring and consolidation of the Comarco Group's companies and operations.

There are currently advanced and constructive discussions with Comarco to ensure that AAA benefits significantly from both work done and also the future upside of the performance of the port and marine operations. AAA will continue to focus on consulting and advising the Comarco port and marine operations to create significant value for its shareholders.

For further information please contact: