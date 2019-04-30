sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.04.2019 | 11:22
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of General Meeting and Update

Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Result of General Meeting and Update

PR Newswire

London, April 30

30 April 2019For Immediate Release

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAA" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting and update on discussions with the Comarco Group

At the Annual General Meeting of Anglo African Agriculture plc ("AAA" or the "Company") held earlier today, 30 April 2019, all resolutions were passed. These were as follows:

  1. To receive the accounts for the period ended 31 October 2018, together with the report of the directors and auditors.

  2. To re-elect Andrew Monk as a director.

  3. To reappoint Jeffreys Henry LLP as auditors of the Company

  4. To authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.

  5. To approve the directors' remuneration policy.

  6. To approve the directors' remuneration report (excluding directors' remuneration policy).

  7. To authorise the directors to allot shares.

  8. To dis-apply pre-emption rights.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2019 on the Company's website at www.aaaplc.com.

The Company has worked closely with the Comarco Group for over 6 months since the Company advanced Comarco a loan of US$1 million. During this time, and as announced by the Company on 30 August 2018, the Company has added significant value to Comarco by advancing a restructuring and consolidation of the Comarco Group's companies and operations.

There are currently advanced and constructive discussions with Comarco to ensure that AAA benefits significantly from both work done and also the future upside of the performance of the port and marine operations. AAA will continue to focus on consulting and advising the Comarco port and marine operations to create significant value for its shareholders.

For further information please contact:

Anglo African Agriculture plc
David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
Rob Scott, Executive Director+27 (0) 84 600 6001
VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)+44 (0) 20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca

© 2019 PR Newswire