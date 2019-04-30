Scanship Holding ASA: Annual Report 2018

Scanship Holding ASA has today published the Annual Report for 2018.

Please see the attached pdf file. The report will also be available to download from the Company's website: www.scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

