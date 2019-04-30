Sandals Market is Anticipated to Grow at 4.5% CAGR & Maintain its Dominance by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sandals Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.5% by 2023 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Sandals are an open form of footwear, comprising a sole stuck to the wearer's foot by straps passing around the ankle. People wear sandals in warmer climates to keep their feet dry and cool. The factors that propel the growth of the Sandals Market include emergence of new themes and concepts with respect to women sandals, development of new designs, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including increasing production cost.

Sandals Market may be segmented by type, application, and geography. Sandals Market may be explored by type as Fashion Sandals and Casual Sandals. The "Fashion Sandals" segment led the Sandals Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. Sandals Market could be explored based on application as Men Sandals, Children Sandals, and Women Sandals. The "Women Sandals" segment led the Sandals Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023 owing to augmented usage, and availability of more designs and options. Sandals Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "Asia-Pacific" segment led the Sandals Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. Asia-Pacific is followed by the Europe.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Sandals Market comprise Alpargatas, Birkenstock, Belle, Clark, Adidas, Skechers, Steven Madden, Caleres, Rieker, ECCO, Aldo, Decker, GEOX, Daphne, Crocs, Cbanner, Kenneth Cole, Aokang, Topscore, Red Dragonfly and ST& SAT. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. Global sandals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2023, according to a new report published.

The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).The Global Market for sandals to 2023 offers detailed coverage of sandals industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading sandals producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the sandals.

Report contents include

Analysis of the sandals market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.



Profiles on sandals including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

ECCO



Birkenstock



Alpargatas



