Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, is now compatible with several new payment methods in Israel to support their quickly growing e-commerce environment and the high demand for international goods.

Although Israel's e-commerce market is still relatively small on an international scale, they show an amazing growth rate and a high per capita expenditure. The average Israeli online shopper will spend about €1200 a year and there are already 4.36 million e-commerce shoppers in Israel.

E-commerce is growing quickly in Israel for many reasons. One reason is that, Israelis are very receptive to cross-border shopping and about 80% of products are bought from other countries. They predominantly shop with businesses from Turkey, Germany, India, and China.

With sales soaring in leading categories like electronics, media, and fashion, 80% of payments are card based and 86% of online transactions are made on a desktop computer. 98% of the Israeli population between 16 and 25 years old are online.

Allied Wallet is supporting important local payment methods to service this country and perpetuate e-commerce growth including: Isracard, Mint, Mobiamo, Webmoney, and Yandex.Money.

Isracard itself accounts for 19% of all online transactions in Israel, and eWallet solutions like Webmoney and Yandex.Money already service millions of users globally in many different currencies.

"Allied Wallet is now proudly accepting these local payment methods in its global platform to further connect business owners and shoppers globally," said CEO Andy Khawaja, "…we want to promote a better global connection and create better opportunities for people to share goods and services worldwide."

Merchants will now be able to accept these preferred payment methods and shoppers will now be able to use these payment methods with more businesses online, facilitating better support for global e-commerce.

