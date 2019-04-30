Ingersoll Rand's Climate Segment to Be a Pure Play Global Leader in Climate Control Solutions for Buildings, Homes and Transportation

Creates a leading industrial company with 2019E pro forma revenue of approximately $6.6 billion, with approximately 40% recurring services and aftermarket revenue, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.6 billion 1 , including annualized cost synergies of approximately $250 million expected to be achieved by the end of year three following the close of transaction;

, including annualized cost synergies of approximately $250 million expected to be achieved by the end of year three following the close of transaction; Financially compelling combination expected to be tax-free valued at approximately $15 billion, including approximately $5.8 billion of stock and $1.9 billion in cash proceeds to ClimateCo; expected to generate significant value for both Ingersoll Rand and Gardner Denver shareholders;

Industrial company expected to be called Ingersoll Rand and trade under Ingersoll Rand's existing ticker (NYSE: IR); will operate a diverse portfolio of iconic brands, including Gardner Denver; will be led by Gardner Denver's CEO Vicente Reynal and a management team from both companies; Board will be led by Gardner Denver Chairman Peter Stavros and include seven Gardner Denver and three Ingersoll Rand designated directors;

Climate company to have pro forma revenue of ~$12.9 billion2 and pro forma adjusted EBITDA of ~$2 billion3; with market-leading solutions, services and brands including Trane and Thermo King; expected to have a new name and stock ticker; to be led by Michael W. Lamach, Ingersoll Rand's current Chairman and CEO.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Ingersoll Rand will separate its Industrial segment ("Ingersoll Rand Industrial") by way of a spin-off to Ingersoll Rand's shareholders and then combine it with Gardner Denver, creating a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies ("IndustrialCo"). The HVAC and transport refrigeration assets of the current Ingersoll Rand will become a pure play global leader in climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation ("ClimateCo").

IndustrialCo will be composed of the entirety of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand Industrial, including, subject to closing, Ingersoll Rand's pending acquisition of Precision Flow Systems ("PFS"), which is expected to close by mid-2019. Gardner Denver's CEO, Vicente Reynal, and executives from both companies, will lead IndustrialCo. IndustrialCo is expected to be called Ingersoll Rand and trade under Ingersoll Rand's existing ticker (NYSE: IR). IndustrialCo will operate a diverse portfolio of iconic brands, including Gardner Denver. The Board of IndustrialCo will be led by Gardner Denver Chairman Peter Stavros. Michael W. Lamach, Ingersoll Rand's Chairman and CEO, along with the current Ingersoll Rand executive team, will continue to lead ClimateCo, which is expected to be renamed.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Ingersoll Rand and Gardner Denver, at the time of close, ClimateCo will receive $1.9 billion in cash from Ingersoll Rand Industrial that will be funded by newly-issued debt assumed by Gardner Denver in the merger. Upon close of the transaction, existing Ingersoll Rand shareholders will receive 50.1% of the shares of IndustrialCo on a fully diluted basis, valued at approximately $5.8 billion4. Existing Gardner Denver shareholders will retain 49.9% of the shares of IndustrialCo on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is expected to be tax-free to Ingersoll Rand and Gardner Denver's respective shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

"This transaction will create a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies, and accelerate both companies' strategic priorities of deploying talent, driving growth, expanding margins through increased efficiencies and allocating capital effectively," said Vicente Reynal. "Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's Industrial business have a combined history of over 300 years, and are both renowned for our commitment to operational excellence, innovation and quality."

Vicente Reynal added, "Together we believe we will create meaningful value for shareholders through our increased scale and reach, unmatched portfolio of iconic brands, highly compelling service and aftermarket platform, exposure to diverse and attractive end markets and geographies and the expected realization of significant synergies. We look forward to combining the strengths and talents of our teams, and providing our customers with more comprehensive solutions and broader, industry-leading product, service and aftermarket offerings."

"Ingersoll Rand has a long track record of top-tier financial performance," said Mike Lamach. "This transaction presents a compelling opportunity to unlock significant value for all of our stakeholders through the formation of two global leaders in their respective sectors. In addition to owning one hundred percent of the ClimateCo, our shareholders will also benefit from majority ownership of IndustrialCo and the significant synergies expected to be unlocked as a result of the combination."

Mike Lamach added, "As a pure play global leader in the climate control solutions markets, we will leverage our leading brands, outstanding sales and service channels and our proven business operating system to capitalize on global sustainability megatrends that play directly to our strengths: reducing energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions and improving efficiency in buildings, homes and transportation. With greater focus, more targeted investments and a simplified business model, we believe our new company will continue to drive above GDP growth and deliver value for shareholders, customers and employees."

Following the close of the transaction, IndustrialCo intends to grant all employees of the combined company who are not already equity eligible with an equity award in IndustrialCo. The total amount of these awards will be approximately $150 million.

"In the same spirit in which we granted stock to our employees during Gardner Denver's IPO, we feel strongly that all employees of IndustrialCo should be owners of their business," said Peter Stavros. "We believe in fostering an ownership mentality, and that this drives motivation and engagement, something that has been clear in Gardner Denver's strong performance. We look forward to offering this equity award to all eligible employees of the combined company and working together to drive the business forward to create value for all of our shareholders."

Key Strategic Financial Benefits

For IndustrialCo5

IndustrialCo brings together two highly complementary, premium industrial companies with strong operating platforms and exposure to attractive secular growth trends and diverse end markets. IndustrialCo is expected to benefit from:

An experienced management team and the combined talents and skills of Ingersoll Rand and Gardner Denver team members with a continued strong focus on culture and employee engagement;

and of Ingersoll Rand and Gardner Denver team members with a continued strong focus on culture and employee engagement; 2019E pro forma revenue of approximately $6.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.6 billion (including identified cost synergies to be realized); Ingersoll Rand Industrial valued at approximately 11x 2019E adjusted EBITDA pre-synergies

and (including identified cost synergies to be realized); Generation of long-term shareholder value through significant expected synergies and revenue growth opportunities; Annualized cost synergies of approximately $250 million expected to be achieved by the end of year three following the close of the transaction through efficiencies in manufacturing, supply chain and procurement and structural overhead; Meaningful opportunity to drive incremental revenue growth by leveraging a broader portfolio of technologies, service capabilities and geographic expertise; Opportunity to enhance customer value and accelerate margin expansion through increased efficiencies by leveraging Gardner Denver's execution excellence practices and Ingersoll Rand's business operating system.

through significant expected synergies and revenue growth opportunities; More comprehensive solutions and an industry-leading product, service and aftermarket portfolio;

and an industry-leading product, service and aftermarket portfolio; Greater scale and reach through leading brands with strong global footprint across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America;

with strong global footprint across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America; Exposure to diverse and attractive end markets ; Balanced industrial portfolio with 90% of revenue having a GDP+ growth profile and 10% of revenue driven by upstream energy activity; Continued execution on successful Club Car growth strategies in low-speed, electric vehicle end markets linked to sustainability trends.

; Approximately 40% recurring pro forma revenue and long-term growth opportunities , driven by highly compelling services and aftermarket platforms;

, driven by highly compelling services and aftermarket platforms; Strong cash flow generation, supporting a balanced and effective capital allocation strategy: Pro forma net leverage ratio of approximately 1.9x, inclusive of approximately $250M cost synergies expected to be achieved by the end of year three following the close of the transaction, allows for continued balance sheet flexibility 6 Low capital intensity of ~2% capex as a percentage of sales facilitates enhanced opportunities to strategically allocate capital and generate strong free cash flow conversion.

supporting a balanced and effective capital allocation strategy:

For ClimateCo

With a strong portfolio of market-leading brands including Trane and Thermo King well positioned to capitalize on global sustainability megatrends, the industry-leading ClimateCo is expected to benefit from:

Revenue of approximately $12.9 billion 7 ; and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2 billion 8

; and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2 billion A complete portfolio of energy-efficient equipment, controls and services, continuing to generate top-tier growth and high recurring revenue streams;

of energy-efficient equipment, controls and services, continuing to generate top-tier growth and high recurring revenue streams; A strong global footprint, with leadership positions in key markets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America, and leading brands including Trane, a world leader in HVAC and Thermo King, a world leader in refrigerated transportation;

in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America, and leading brands including Trane, a world leader in HVAC and Thermo King, a world leader in refrigerated transportation; Proven business operating system designed to deliver strong top-line growth, incremental margins and powerful free cash flow;

designed to deliver strong top-line growth, incremental margins and powerful free cash flow; An experienced management team, exceptional global talent and continued strong focus on winning culture and employee engagement ; driving high levels of commitment, innovation, productivity and customer satisfaction.

and continued ; driving high levels of commitment, innovation, productivity and customer satisfaction. Above-GDP growth driven by global sustainability megatrends;

driven by global sustainability megatrends; Strong EPS growth and free cash flow generation , driven by healthy leverage;

, driven by healthy leverage; Continued dynamic capital allocation strategy , with expected deployment of 100% of excess cash over time for debt reduction, dividends, share repurchases, M&A and other corporate uses; Dividend post-closing expected to remain at $2.12 annualized , highly competitive and growing over time; $1.9 billion in cash proceeds from the deal , with $600 million to $1 billion expected to be utilized for debt repayment and $900 million to $1.3 billion available for share repurchases and M&A

, with expected deployment of 100% of excess cash over time for debt reduction, dividends, share repurchases, M&A and other corporate uses;

Unlocked shareholder value through ClimateCo's continued focus on profitable growth, more targeted investments and a simplified business model; and majority ownership of the combined Industrial company with estimated annualized cost synergies of approximately $250 million expected to be achieved by the end of year three following the close of the transaction.

Governance

IndustrialCo's management team will be led by current Gardner Denver CEO, Vicente Reynal, and comprise executives from both companies.

IndustrialCo's Board of Directors will be led by Gardner Denver's Chairman, Peter Stavros, and consist of 10 directors, seven of which will be selected by Gardner Denver's Board of Directors and three of which will be selected by Ingersoll Rand's Board of Directors. Following the completion of the transaction, IndustrialCo's corporate operations will be located in Davidson, North Carolina.

The ClimateCo board will all remain and will continue to be led by Ingersoll Rand's Chairman and CEO, Mike Lamach.

Transaction Details

The transaction will be effected through a "Reverse Morris Trust" transaction pursuant to which Ingersoll Rand Industrial is expected to be spun-off to Ingersoll Rand's shareholders and simultaneously merged with and surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gardner Denver. The combination will result in existing Ingersoll Rand shareholders owning 50.1% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, with existing stockholders of Gardner Denver owning 49.9% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is expected to be tax-free to Ingersoll Rand and Gardner Denver's respective shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes. At the time of transaction close, ClimateCo will receive a cash payment of $1.9 billion. IndustrialCo has obtained fully underwritten commitments to provide it or a member of the IndustrialCo group with the debt facilities to fund its $1.9 billion payment to ClimateCo.

The transaction is expected to close by early 2020, subject to approval by Gardner Denver stockholders, regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 39 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,700 employees world-wide.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results.

