Taurine Market to Upsurge at 6.2% CAGR by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Taurine Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% by 2023 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Taurine is a type of amino acid found in several types of foods and often added to energy drinks. It is also termed as a 2-aminoethanesulfonic acid that is required for building the block of protein. Fish and meat are the best food source for taurine. It is found in large amounts in blood cells, brain, heart, and retina. Taurine Market is segmented based on product type, applications, and region. Pharmaceutical grade, food grade, and other product types could be explored in Taurine in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like beverage, healthcare products, cosmetics, pet food, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Beverage sector may account for the substantial market share of Taurine and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Red Bull, an energy drink, is widely preferred by consumers from the beverage sector as it supports neurological development. Also, the cosmetic sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Taurine Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).Globally, Asia Pacific may account for the significant market share of Taurine and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. China is a key manufacturer of taurine in this region with more than 40 industries in the country that leads to the maximum production of taurine across the globe. Other countries like Brazil and India are creating more opportunities for the production of taurine as rapidly developing chemical industries. The key players of Taurine Market are Jiangyin Huachang, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Fangming Pharmaceutical, Honjo Chemical, Grand Pharma, Yongan Pharmaceutical, and Yuanyang Pharmaceutical. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition.

Download PDF to know more details about "Taurine Market" Report 2023.

Global taurine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2023, according to a new report published. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, feed, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).The report covers forecast and analysis for the Taurine market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Taurine market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Taurine market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Taurine market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Taurine market.is estimated to lead the overall leads to the maximum production of taurine across the globe Red Bull, an energy drink, is widely preferred by consumers from the beverage sector as it supports neurological development. Also, the cosmetic sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Access 118 page research report with TOC on "Taurine Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-taurine-market-2018-2023

Key Applications

Pharmaceuticals



Food & Beverages



Feed

Key regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Yuanyang Pharmaceutical

Fuchi Pharmaceutical

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Parenteral Nutrition Market

Cyclophosphamide Market

Healthcare 3D Printing Market

Disposable Prefilled Syringes Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/