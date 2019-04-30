Traction Control System Market to Reach $44.14 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 6.7% CAGR: AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Traction Control System Market by Type (Mechanical Linkage and Electrical Linkage), Component (Hydraulic Modulator, ESU, and Sensors), and Vehicle Type (ICE and Electric Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025. The research offers a detailed analysis on changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, major segments, and market competition. According to the report, the global traction control system market generated $27.59 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $44.14 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as growing demand for safety features and technological advancement in automobiles drive the market growth. However, high maintenance cost of traction control systems restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, development of advanced braking systems creates new opportunities for growth of the market.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5244

Electrical linkage segment to be dominant through 2025

Among types, the mechanical linkage segment accounted for the largest market share of more than two-thirds of the total share in 2017. However, the electrical linkage would grab the largest share through 2025 and grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. To meet the upcoming emission regulations/norms, the automobile manufacturers are reducing the overall weight of the vehicles by replacing the mechanical linkages of systems by electrical components. Therefore, the electronic linkage accounts to have the major share during the forecast period.

ICE vehicles segment to be through 2025

Based on vehicle type, the ICE (passenger cars & commercial vehicles) vehicles segment was the largest in 2017, capturing around 97% of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2025. With increase in purchasing power of consumers, infrastructure development, and ease of finance, there has been a higher demand for passengers and LCV in developed and developing countries. However, the electric vehicles [battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)] segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to the high-end functions and extended range offered by the vehicles.

Asia-Pacific to be dominant through 2025

Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2017, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the market share and is likely to dominate the market through 2025. The government support for automotive industry, upcoming emission regulations, rapid industrialization, increase in demand for electric vehicles, and focus on developing newer products in the region. However, the market in LAMEA would achieve the fastest growth of 13.1% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5244

Key players of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden), Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd. (Japan), WABCO (Belgium), ZF TRW (U.S.), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (U.S.), and ADVICS Co., Ltd (Japan). These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Anti-Lock Braking System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by 2022

ABS holds significant potential as it plays a vital role in the safety of vehicles thus, making it more safe and comfortable. Anti-lock braking system has witnessed a steep growth in passenger cars and commercial vehicles segment due to stringent vehicle safety standards followed by various transport authorities globally. The U.S. and the European Union have made it mandatory for all passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and certain types of two wheelers to come equipped with ABS as standard safety feature. The two wheelers market of ABS is expected to increase rapidly in the coming years. Developing countries such as India and China holds a tremendous potential in two wheelers market as the governments have made it mandatory to equip two wheelers with ABS from 2018 onwards.

Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by 2023

Europe is expected to lead the global autonomous emergency braking system market throughout the forecast period, followed by North America. LAMEA is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, Germany dominates the AEBS market in Europe, similarly, the U.S. dominates autonomous emergency braking system market in North America, and Japan leads the AEBS market in Asia-Pacific

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg