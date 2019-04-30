EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.4.2019 OPTION RIGHTS OPTION RIGHTS OF CAPMAN STOCK OPTIONS 2016A WILL BE LISTED ON 2.5.2019 The option rights of CapMan Stock Options 2016A will be listed as of 2.5.2019. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 30.4.2019 OPTIO-OIKEUDET CAPMAN STOCK OPTIONS 2016A OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 2.5.2019 CapMan Stock Options 2016A optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 2.5.2019. Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=722398