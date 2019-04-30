On November 28, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Savosolar Oyj were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial position. On March 22, 2019, Savosolar Oyj published a press release with information that the company had raised working capital through a rights issue of new shares. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Savosolar Oyj (SAVOS, ISIN code FI4000123096, order book ID 108026) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB