Scanship Holding ASA: Invitation to 1Q 2019 Trading update on Monday 6 May

Scanship will be holding a trading update on its first quarter 2019 numbers at Hotel Continental in Oslo on Monday 6th. of May.

Along with presenting an update on the financial performance, there will be provided more insight to the MAP (Microwave Assisted Pyrolysis) development and the recent announcements of MAP contracts both in the cruise industry and on landbased waste management.

The presentation will start at hrs. 12.00 in Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, and a light lunch will be served.

Please notify Scanship by e-mail to attend: erik.magelssen@scanship.no,or cell: + 47 928 88 728



For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



