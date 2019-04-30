Customers Can Unlock the Full Value of CRM and CPQ Capabilities to Maximize Revenue, Profitability and Customer Retention

Price f(x), the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced new features for its Configure Price Quote (CPQ) solution to create a more powerful and connected cloud-native pricing platform. QuoteConfigurator now seamlessly integrates with the industry's leading enterprise-grade customer relationship management (CRM) solutions, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SAP Cloud for Customer.

New feature enhancements unlock the full value of combined CRM and CPQ capabilities. By meshing directly into the screens of the leading CRM solutions, Price f(x) delivers the full power of its price optimization solution to any of the CRM processes such as quoting or opportunity and service management. With this unique integration approach and cutting-edge features, customers can quickly determine and deliver the optimal price and guidance for any opportunity, quote or deal to maximize revenue, profitability and customer retention.

"These innovative enhancements to our best-in-class SaaS solution continue to power our remarkable customer growth," said Gabriel Smith, chief evangelist at Price f(x). "We are passionate about developing and delivering unique and inventive solutions that continually drive value for our clients. Price f(x) customers who are already using QuoteConfigurator integrated with their CRM system are experiencing significant efficiencies -- in some cases by as much as 80% fewer cycles in quote generation and approvals compared to their previous solution. Companies choose us because they want a modern, innovative pricing solution that is easy to use and deploy, and costs less."

Regardless of platform, QuoteConfigurator provides quick and easy iFrame integration to the customer CRM application with rapid activation. It eliminates costly custom development of CPQ tools within enterprise CRM, without sacrificing the benefits of an inline CPQ. Users can efficiently migrate from one CRM to another with no rebuild and low migration overhead.

QuoteConfigurator can also leverage any data or functionality available within the full Price f(x) platform such as historical customer and account information, promotions or discount and rebate agreements. The solution can also utilize price optimization and recommendation features at the deal negotiation level. Users can use QuoteConfigurator to manage deals from generation through approval and delivery completely within their CRM environment. This significantly increases adoption, which is key to any successful CRM rollout.

QuoteConfigurator will also include new feature enhancements for improved efficiency and workflow. The CPQ solution will include multiple quote types, allowing users to generate different types of quotes for a single customer to adjust for variable discounting, promotion and product offers, and support quotes handled by multiple departments using separate workflows. Users will also benefit from messaging in quotes and email notifications that allow approvers to communicate with the whole team directly from the QuoteConfigurator interface.

Additionally, Price f(x) QuoteConfigurator will provide e-signature support for DocuSign customers to enable end-to-end CPQ capability from generation through approval. These new features will be generally available by the end of June.

About Price f(x)

Established in 2011 in Germany, Price f(x) is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, easy to use, and flexibly adapt to any business need. Price f(x) delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, to power pricing Insights, Definitions, and Realization. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Price f(x)'s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Price f(x) delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 95 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

