Mark Kaye, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO), will speak at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in London. Mr. Kaye's presentation will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. BST and will be webcast live. The webcast can be accessed at Moody's Investor Relations website, http://ir.moodys.com.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's is an essential component of the global capital markets, providing credit ratings, research, tools and analysis that contribute to transparent and integrated financial markets. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is the parent company of Moody's Investors Service, which provides credit ratings and research covering debt instruments and securities, and Moody's Analytics, which offers leading-edge software, advisory services and research for credit and economic analysis and financial risk management. The corporation, which reported revenue of $4.4 billion in 2018, employs approximately 13,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries. Further information is available at www.moodys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005164/en/

Contacts:

Salli Schwartz

Investor Relations

212.553.4862

sallilyn.schwartz@moodys.com

Michael Adler

Corporate Communications

212.553.4667

michael.adler@moodys.com

moodys.com

ir.moodys.com/

moodys.com/csr