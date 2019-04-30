SoftServe Expands Innovation Platform To Include Innovation Consulting and Co-Piloting

Innovation management professionals provide bespoke services to navigate and support the enterprise digital journey

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces it expanded its Innovation Platform to provide clients with a dedicated SoftServe expert to navigate the client's digital journey via two new services-Innovation Consulting and Co-Piloting.

SoftServe's Innovation Platform is an end-to-end success framework for outside-in and crowd sourced ideation, market validated concept development, and commercialization. It helps clients generate superior ideas across virtually any user base-employees, customers, partners, and more.

SoftServe's Innovation Platform is based on three pillars that are essential to foster real innovation:

Ideate-a framework for managing out-of-the-box ideation. Create, collect, discuss, and prioritize ideas, store and share files.

Iterate-systematically refine ideas into market-validated concepts that are ready for implementation. Verify concepts, assumptions, and market feasibility through an iterative process.

Deliver-accelerate the implementation and maintenance of ideas. Create a well-planned and executed implementation approach, driving outcomes and value for the business.

"We don't just launch a platform for our clients. We provide dedicated experts who can get innovation done for them," said Taras Kholopkin, director of Innovation Platform at SoftServe. "This person provides the full spectrum of services connected with end-to-end innovation; starting with identifying the challenge and ending with the realization of the final product."

Innovation Consulting

SoftServe identifies where a company's innovation stands and collaborate with clients to identify how to advance to the next level by:

- Diagnosing innovation maturity

- Pinpointing primary pain points and business needs to foster and strengthen an innovation culture within the clients' company

- Crafting a strategy to nurture this innovation culture

Co-Piloting

An innovation management professional is tailored to meet each client's individual requirements-providing a unique guided innovation service. This dedicated expert helps drive innovation by selecting the right services-functional application and services support-and navigating clients through the platform. SoftServe is one of the first IT consulting companies to offer this level of service to clients.

SoftServe's Innovation Platform comes with a range of services that get innovation done.

Business innovation hackathon-a moderated, multi-day activity for diverse teams of employees to boost innovative ideas for the business and address customer problems from within

Ideation workshop-a structured, facilitated workshop with business stakeholders to identify business needs and issues for future solutions ideation

Product workshop-quickly grow and test different product concepts and create the business case for the next innovative product development

Experience design workshop-a first look and feel of the product with iterative product concept prototyping

Market validation-test different types of product hypotheses. Determine whether there is a business need and a market that would support the product.

Research-get a holistic view of the market, technologies, competitive and product insights, and define problems and opportunities to proactively offer innovative solutions to clients

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, media, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services.

Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release.

We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

SoftServe Media Contact

Paul Jones

Senior Manager, Analyst and Public Relations

pjone@softserveinc.com

512-796-7358

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812484/SoftServe_Logo.jpg