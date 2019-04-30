Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Idvang A/S, for not disclosing its annual report for 2018 as soon as possible cf. Rules for issuers of bonds rule 3.2.4. The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/copenhagen.html In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of bonds rule 4. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/copenhagen.html _________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=722348