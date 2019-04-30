Super Absorbent Polymer Market Size Worth $12.13 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global super absorbent polymer market size is poised to reach USD 12.13 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., posting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand from various application sectors such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, agriculture, and female hygiene products is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the global super absorbent polymer market. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Baby diapers were the largest application segment in the market in 2017 and are projected to maintain their dominance through 2025

Agriculture is poised to be the most promising application segment, rising at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to ongoing extensive research conducted by governments and agricultural agencies in countries such as the U.S., China , and India to pave way for novel applications of super absorbent polymers

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from various application segments in the region, particularly in China and India , is projected to supplement the growth of the market.

Read 105 page research report with TOC on "Super Absorbent Polymer Market Analysis Report By Application (Female Hygiene Products, Baby Diapers, Agriculture, Adult Incontinence Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/super-absorbent-polymers-market

Super absorbent polymer is a key component of baby diapers. SAPs are used to absorb and retain fluids under moderately high pressure. Emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Central & South America are likely to witness a sharp rise in the demand for baby diapers owing to growing population, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness regarding benefits of synthetic baby diapers, which are estimated to play a key role in the development of the overall market.

Factors such as constantly developing medical infrastructure, technological advancements, and growing accessibility to medical treatments have resulted in an increase in life expectancy rates. Growing life expectancy is expected to further supplement the growth of the adult incontinence product market and, in turn, boost the growth of the SAP market.

Super absorbent polymers find application in the agriculture industry owing to their water retention and water absorbing properties, which makes them perfectly suitable for agricultural applications, particularly in water-scarce regions. These super absorbent polymers increase crop yield and water use efficiency. Problems such as diversified soil characteristics, paucity of large cultivable land, and underprivileged conditions of farmers result in inability to adopt expensive and latest technologies and agricultural methods.

Grand View Research has segmented the global super absorbent polymer market on the basis of application and region:

Super Absorbent Polymer Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Agriculture



Baby Diapers



Adult Incontinence Products



Female Hygiene Products



Others

Super Absorbent Polymer Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Advanced Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Increase in population and standard of living of people has driven demand for sanitary ware hence growth in the real estate market and developing countries are expected to be major market drivers.

Increase in population and standard of living of people has driven demand for sanitary ware hence growth in the real estate market and developing countries are expected to be major market drivers. Nanoparticle TiO2 Market - Increasing funding and investment of nanotechnology sector by countries such as China , Russia and UK is expected to facilitate new technological development in the use of TiO2 as a nanoparticle over the forecast period.

Increasing funding and investment of nanotechnology sector by countries such as , and UK is expected to facilitate new technological development in the use of TiO2 as a nanoparticle over the forecast period. Metallic Microspheres Market - Increasing demand from existing and other upcoming application areas is expected to boost the market demand for metallic microspheres over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg