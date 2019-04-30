QS Energy, Inc.: QS Energy CEO Jason Lane Issues Shareholder Update

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / QS Energy, Inc. (the 'Company' or "QS Energy") (OTCQB: QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today provided the following shareholder update from Jason Lane, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, QS Energy, Inc.

Dear Shareholders:

As we close out April 2019, we want to report on the short-term business objectives we outlined in our last update, as we continue to advance toward our goal of commercializing our Applied Oil Technology (AOT) in the midstream heavy oil sector.

Our AOT demonstration project continues to progress. We shipped our AOT equipment to the demonstration site on schedule the first week of April. Our pipeline partner has completed all civil, mechanical and electrical engineering, and site construction is currently underway. At this stage, project control has largely shifted to our partner who, based on their most recent projected timeline, plans to complete installation and commission the AOT demonstration site for operations the last week of May. Although we experienced some delays over the past month, our partner has expressed a high level of confidence in the current schedule. Based on this schedule, we are now planning for AOT demonstration site operations to begin in early June.

Meanwhile, activity in the office remains intense as we execute our plan on all fronts. As the potential for commercialization draws nearer, we conducted a review and selection process for an investor relations firm and are pleased to announce the selection of Crescendo Communications, LLC, which is headquartered in New York City with a strong presence in both North America and Europe. Crescendo will work with our CFO, Mike McMullen, and myself on improving our communication with shareholders and increasing awareness within the financial community. We have recently begun attending investor conferences, including the recent Spring Investor Summit in New York City, and look forward to a much more proactive outreach campaign going forward. We plan to attend two additional conferences in the coming weeks. First, from April 30 - May 2, we will attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas. Then, from June 4-5, we will travel to Bel-Air, CA to attend the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational.

We are encouraged by the progress made since our last update, and, we're especially excited about our demonstration project and the potential this next quarter holds for the Company. We appreciate your continued support of QS Energy and the management team working diligently on your behalf.

Best regards,

Jason Lane

CEO, QS Energy, Inc.

For further information about QS Energy, Inc., visit www.QSEnergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Please visit the following link for our complete cautionary forward-looking statement: http://www.qsenergy.com/site-info/disclaimer

About Applied Oil Technology

QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online at www.qsenergy.com/technology.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. More information is available at www.qsenergy.com.

