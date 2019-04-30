Rio Tinto chooses FLSmidth for major new mining project

PRESS RELEASE, Copenhagen, Denmark

Rio Tinto has chosen FLSmidth to supply key minerals handling equipment for the company's Koodaideri mine in Western Australia. The contract is a turn-key contract for the design, supply, installation and commissioning for Rio Tinto's new greenfield iron ore mine, Koodaideri.

FLSmidth will provide the products and know-how that will be instrumental in developing the Koodaideri mine to be Rio Tinto's most technologically advanced mine to date. Rio Tinto will for the first time apply smart technology to interconnect all components in the mining value chain. FLSmidth will design the equipment to the latest Australian standards and incorporate smart 3D design and a variety of advanced engineering solutions, such as BulkExpert.

"Koodaideri will set new benchmarks in digitalization and will feature the most technologically advanced solutions employed to date in the iron ore sector. This will enable Rio Tinto to run the most advanced mining operation featuring high productivity and high safety in a cost-efficient set-up and we are proud to be part of this," says Manfred Schaffer, President, FLSmidth Mining.

Construction at the Koodaideri mine will commence this year with the first ore expected to be fully functional by late 2021 with a production capacity of 43 Mt of iron ore per year.

The exact total contract value for the supply of the equipment won't be disclosed but is exceeding AUD 80 million (approximately USD 56 million) and will be booked in Q2 2019.

Rio Tinto chooses FLSmidth for major new Australian mining project



