ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. Announces 2018 Audited Financial Results

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Detailed results and Management's discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR.

The annual highlights are as follows:

ICEsoft continues to maximize the benefits of legacy product cashflow to develop and market its new Voyent Alert! Service

The Company has seen accelerating adoption and validation of the Voyent Alert! service with 17 communities under service as at year end growing to 41 communities by the end of Q1, 2019.

ICEsoft has met the requirements for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

The Company saw sales decline 2% during 2018 from legacy products

ICEsoft continues to operate with a burn of approximately $20,000 CAD per month

"We are actively engaging customers for our Voyent Alert! product and achieving positive results" stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. " Sales are accelerating, average deal size is growing and we continue to win business from existing incumbent solutions when encountered. We are pleased with the validation of our service and excited about the year ahead."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

