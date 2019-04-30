The study provides a definition for Tumor Treating Fields dose and sets a framework for future work on Tumor Treating Fields dosimetry and treatment planning

The International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics, known in the field as the Red Journal, is the official journal of the American Society for Radiation Oncology

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced today that the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics, known in the field as the Red Journal, has published the results of an EF-14 post-hoc analysis demonstrating that higher doses of Tumor Treating Fields improved survival in newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) patients. The Red Journal is the official journal of the American Society for Radiation Oncology. This publication is the first reported analysis demonstrating patient-level dose responses to Tumor Treating Fields.

"The study provides a definition for Tumor Treating Fields dose and creates a framework for Tumor Treating Fields dosimetry and treatment planning," said Matthew T. Ballo, MD, FACR, Professor and Chair, Department of Radiation Oncology, West Cancer Center Research Institute in Germantown, Tennessee. "This analysis provides radiation oncologists with a better understanding of the relationship between Tumor Treating Fields dose and survival, and can be used to help optimize outcomes for GBM patients."

The simulation-based, post-hoc analysis included 340 patients from the EF-14 phase 3 pivotal trial, which compared Tumor Treating Fields plus temozolomide versus temozolomide alone for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM. All EF-14 patients who were on treatment for at least two months and who had MRIs of acceptable quality were included.

The median overall survival and progression free survival were significantly longer when the average dose density in the tumor bed was >0.77 mW/cm3: overall survival (25.2 versus 20.4 months, p=0.003, HR=0.611) and progression free survival (8.5 versus 6.7 months, p=0.02, HR=0.699). For Tumor Treating Fields, dose can be defined as time on therapy times the energy delivered, or cumulative energy.

"With the knowledge gained from this study, we have focused our engineering efforts on evolving our Optune system to improve efficacy and extend survival," said Novocure CEO Asaf Danziger. "We have also developed novel mapping algorithms to optimize treatment planning and are working to incorporate these algorithms into a second generation NovoTAL system. We are excited by the potential of these developments to improve patients' lives."

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in mesothelioma, brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory submission and approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005305/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investor:

Ashley Cordova

acordova@novocure.com

212-767-7558