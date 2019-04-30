The energy program will initially relate to combined cycle gas power plants with a capacity of 2.76 GW. No mention was made in electric utility CFE's official statement of the possibility of increasing capacity by harnessing renewables.The new board of Mexican utility CFE has approved a plan to expand generation capacity with 13 GW of new facilities owned and operated by the company - with none of the new plants incorporating renewable energy. CFE director-general Manuel Bartlett said the plan complies with instructions from Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador and is intended to reverse ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...