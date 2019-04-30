Blockchain Startup SWAZM Is Building a Global Marketplace for Computing Power

The company has signed a partnership with Maguay, one of the biggest server and storage suppliers in Europe

LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain startup SWAZM has developed a powerful and flexible decentralized computing and storage engine, which aims to put to use any existent unused computing power, storage and bandwidth, guaranteeing a cheaper, higher performance decentralized storage solution for applications.

SWAZM offers a solution to go beyond the cloud, bypassing the technological bottlenecks, by putting to good use the vast amount of unused computing, storage, and bandwidth resources, and is building a global marketplace for computing resources in the process.

The company has recently signed a partnership with Maguay, one of the biggest server and storage suppliers in Europe. The objective of the partnership is to expand the SWAZM network by using computational resources made available by Maguay. From the partnership, Maguay will gain an alternative method to capitalize its existing but underutilized assets, from data centers owned by the Maguay group.

"We are very happy to launch this partnership with Maguay, and we want to use this collaboration as a success model for other data centers who are interested in joining SWAZM. Globally, between 40% and 60% of data centers are underutilized, and SWAZM can help these companies use and monetize non-marketed resources, while reducing waste of electricity and compute power," explained Vali Malinoiu, SWAZM's founder and CEO.

"We see this collaboration as a natural extension of the areas where Maguay operates and innovates. SWAZM is an innovative solution in which we see a lot of potential, both from the perspective of using the solution within our own data centers, as well as integrating it into interesting projects," said Eduard Pughin, General Manager, Maguay Computers.

A global market for computing power is expected to lead to a radically more efficient allocation of computing resources, guaranteeing cheaper IT services for everything from hosting services, to running apps etc. This will also create a more eco-friendly computing-based economy, as any KWh of energy used by a computing device will lead to real economic value, not just idling on standby.

About Swazm

SWAZM is the next-generation decentralized storage and compute platform, designed to enable horizontal scaling of distributed applications. SWAZM facilitates effective decentralization by creating a new complete infrastructure solution with a reliable transfer network, storage capabilities, and compute containers.