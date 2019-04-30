sprite-preloader
30.04.2019 | 14:05
FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

NORWALK, Conn., April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference at The Langham hotel in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, May 14, 2018.

Phil Snow, FactSet Chief Executive Officer, and Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 6:00 a.m. EDT / 11:00 a.m. BST. A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website. A replay will also be available for three months following the event.

About FactSet

FactSet. Learn more at www.factset.comand follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com


