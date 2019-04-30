Nexiot Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Developing an Integrated Solution to Connect Container Assets

The company's full-stack solution suite enables end-to-end supply chain digitisation and management in the intermodal freight transportation space

LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European market for intermodal IoT solutions for freight forwarding, Frost & Sullivan recognises the Switzerland-based Nexiot AG with the 2019 European Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company connects non-powered transport assets using energy harvesting smart sensor modules and delivers data analytics capabilities as well as electronic and visual interfaces to customers. The disruptive technology provides each link in the supply chain with unprecedented levels of information and provides end customers with fleet-level intelligence.

"While competitors only offer discrete services, Nexiot presents an integrated, full stack solution that covers hardware and data integration to analytics and front-end and standard interfaces. Beyond geofence and condition monitoring, the platform facilitates the loading and distribution of waybills, digital documents, and asset pictures all along the value chain," said Suriya Anjumohan, Industry Analyst. "Significantly, Nexiot efficiently connects logistics companies' assets, such as containers, rail freight wagons, and boxes, with ultra-low power, maintenance-free hardware and wireless sensors with harvesting technologies to generate data that is processed and enriched."

Its smart sensors draw low current and harvest enough energy through temperature variations, vibration, and a small solar cell to sustain itself as long as it is an industrial asset. The sensor module receives commands from the control system every five minutes and shares data with any IT system. With the aggregated data and asset-based intelligence, the technology can enhance asset utilisation and route optimisation, which minimises greenhouse gas emissions related to intermodal transportation.

The technology also has a self-developed script language that enables customised triggers and events in addition to data analytics algorithms that detect intermodal changes. Another important function is its customisable application programming interfaces (APIs) and front-end, which transmit and visualise information for customers and end customers. Nexiot leads the digitalisation of Europe's rail cargo market both in terms of contracted subscriptions and deployed devices, and is looking to replicate this success in the shipping industry.

"Although Nexiot's smart sensors are tools, their true value lies in the data and information that the platform provides," noted Suriya Anjumohan. "Its integration capabilities with third-party solutions and its client's existing enterprise resource planning systems, exceptional features, and broad range of solutions make it the ideal technology provider for freight transportation companies."

Nexiot AG

Nexiot AG, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is a pioneer and industry leader in the development and delivery of digital supply chain management solutions. It is a spin-off of ETH Zurich, one of the world's leading technical universities. Founded in 2015, the company can rely on more than ten years of research in the areas of complex systems, big data algorithms and ultra-low power embedded technology. Three successful investment rounds enable the company to pursue ambitious global expansion plans. In addition to its headquarter in Switzerland, the company has offices in Germany and the USA.

http://www.nexiot.ch

