REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V.: Annual accounts for 2018 30-Apr-2019 / 12:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Report of the management Management herewith presents to the shareholder the audited accounts of REA Finance B.V. (hereinafter "the Company") for the year 2018. General The Company is a private company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands and acts as a finance company. The ultimate holding company is R.E.A. Holdings plc (hereinafter "REAH"), London, United Kingdom. The REAH group is principally engaged in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia and in the production of crude palm oil ("CPO") and by-products from fruit harvested from its oil palms. Overview of activities At 1 January 2018 the Company had outstanding GBP31,852,000 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2020 (the "2020 sterling notes"). At 1 January 2018 the Company also had a loan receivable from REAH (the "Loan") of GBP32,327,000 bearing interest at 8.9283 per cent and repayable on 20 August 2020. During the period under review the Company received interest on the Loan from the Company to REAH and paid interest to the note holders of the 2020 sterling notes. On 5 October 2018 REAH purchased for cancellation GBP1,000,000 of the 2020 sterling notes reducing the Loan by that amount. At 31 December 2018 the Company had outstanding GBP30,852,000 2020 sterling notes and the Loan of GBP31,327,000 to REAH bearing interest at 8.9283 per cent. The 2020 sterling notes and the Loan are repayable on 20 August 2020. Results The net asset value of the Company as at 31 December 2018 amounts to GBP964,105 (31 December 2017: GBP920,150 ). The result for 2018 is a profit of GBP43,955 (2017: profit of GBP56,530). Going concern Finance section of the Strategic report In the Finance section of the Strategic Report included in the 2018 Annual Report of REAH the directors have made the following statement regarding future viability: "Liquidity and financing adequacy Although the group reported an increased operational loss in 2018 ($10.7 million against $2.2 million in the preceding year), operational performance was much improved year on year with a 51 per cent increase in FFB production. Accordingly, the loss principally reflected the serious down turn in the CPO market in the second half of the year although, as noted under "Group results" above, estate operating costs were to an extent inflated by temporary additional workers undertaking remedial upkeep and unusually high despatch costs. In both 2018 and 2017, the group had to contend with a level of financing charges disproportionate to the profitability of the group, a problem that would be resolved by higher CPO prices. The net prices being realised by the group for sales of its CPO (net, FOB East Kalimantan port) have already recovered from a low of $349 per tonne in November 2018 to an estimated level of $475 per tonne in April 2019. Further recovery is widely predicted with vegetable oil consumption exceeding supply and stocks of CPO beginning to fall. With the Indonesian export levy now reduced to nil at prices below $575 per tonne (CIF Rotterdam) and increasing only to the level of $20 tonne at higher prices, the group can expect that increased CPO prices will materially increase group revenues and result in the group becoming increasingly cash generative and better able to sustain its financing costs. Cash generation will be assisted by further increases in FFB production. Crop collection for 2019 is running ahead of budget and bunch census figures (through to July) indicate that FFB production will continue to run in line with budget and support the projection of FFB production of some 900,000 tonnes for 2019. Although some limited further revenue expenditure on upgrading mill maintenance will be required, on the estates remedial works are now substantially complete so that the projected increase in crop should not entail a proportionate increase in operating costs. Indeed, with operational performance now converging with group expectations, the group believes that cost savings can now be found in several areas. In order to ensure availability of sufficient mill capacity to meet projected increases in FFB mill throughput, the group is proceeding in 2019 with the extension of its newest oil mill and some works to enhance the efficiency of the two older mills. However, following the sale of PBJ, no further mills will be required for the foreseeable future. Moreover, until CPO prices recover further, the group's extension planting programme has been deferred. As a result, future levels of annual capital expenditure can be expected to be significantly lower than those of recent years. This should mean that as cash flows recover, increased cash generation can be used to reduce debt levels. Planned resumption of mining at the Kota Bangun coal concession should provide an additional source of cash through the repayment of the loan due to the group. The group had hoped that in reorganising its local bank borrowings it would be possible to convert Indonesian rupiah borrowings to dollar borrowings which attract a lower rate of interest than rupiah borrowings. In the event, this did not prove immediately possible but the group's bankers have acknowledged that the group wishes to replace rupiah borrowings with dollar borrowings and have indicated that they are open to agreeing to this provided that the group can demonstrate that the dollar can properly be regarded as the group's functional currency for the purposes of Bank Indonesia rules. Discussions to this end are continuing. As noted under "Capital structure" above, as at 31 December 2018, the group held cash of $26.3 million but against that had material indebtedness, in the form of bank loans and listed notes. Some $9.1 million of bank term indebtedness falls due for repayment during 2019 and a further $52.3 million in 2020 to 2022. In August 2020, GBP31.9 million ($40.2 million) of 2020 sterling notes will become repayable and in December 2022, $24 million of 2022 dollar notes. The group is at an advanced stage in discussions with its Indonesian bankers for a new term loan of $11 million to fund the planned capital expenditure on mills in 2019. This loan would, in effect, refinance the bank loan repayments falling due in 2019. Provided that CPO prices continue to recover, the group believes future Indonesian term loan repayments can be aligned with the group's cash generation capabilities. Consideration will be given later in 2019 to submission of proposals to the holders of the 2020 sterling notes to refinance these with securities of longer tenor. A decision regarding the 2022 dollar notes will be taken in early 2022 in the light of the group's financial position at that time. The group recognises that it may need to seek additional equity funding if CPO prices recover at a slower rate than it expects. The group's oil palms fruit continuously throughout the year and there is therefore no material seasonality in the funding requirements of the agricultural operations in their ordinary course of business. It is not expected that development of the stone and coal operations will cause any material swings in the group's utilisation of cash for the funding of its routine activities." Conclusion Based on the foregoing, having made due enquiries, the directors reasonably expect that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least twelve months from the date of approval of the financial statements, and therefore they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements. Accordingly, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period to 31 December 2022 and to remain viable during that period. Risks and uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company relate to the due performance by REAH of its obligations under the loan agreement with the Company. Any shortfall in performance would impact negatively on the Company's ability to meet its obligations to the holders of the 2020 sterling notes. The exposure of the Company is limited by: * the guarantee given by REAH and R.E.A. Services Limited ("REAS"), a subsidiary company of REAH incorporated in the United Kingdom, in favour of the note holders; and * the Limited Recourse Agreement dated 29 November 2010 and made between the Company, REAH and REAS (the "LRA"). The LRA reflects the intention of the parties thereto that the Company, in relation to its financing activities, should (i) meet the minimum risk requirements of article 8c, paragraph 2, of the Dutch Corporate Income Tax Act and (ii) not be exposed to risk in excess of the Minimum Risk Amount ("MRA"). For these purposes the MRA is 1 per cent of the aggregate amounts outstanding under the loan agreement between the Company and REAH. In relation to point (i) above, the Company's capital and reserves as at 31 December 2018 complied with the minimum risk requirements of article 8c, paragraph 2, of the Dutch Corporate Income Tax Act. In addition, pursuant to the LRA, REAH and REAS limited their rights of recourse against the Company in respect of any calls upon their guarantee of the 2020 sterling notes. Risks and uncertainties with respect to the group's operations are low. All of the group's operations are located in Indonesia and the group is therefore significantly dependent on economic and political conditions in

