Caprion Biosciences Expands its Global Biomarker and Immune Monitoring Franchise by Acquiring Serametrix Corporation

MONTREAL, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprion Biosciences announced today that the company acquired Serametrix Corporation, a specialized provider of immune monitoring services headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Caprion plans to leverage the proprietary expertise of Serametrix in the analysis of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC), as well as its international operations in the US, UK, Australia and China to expand its global geographic coverage. The acquisition also reinforces Caprion's leadership position in the provision of immune monitoring and biomarker services to the biopharmaceutical industry.

"Joining forces with Serametrix enables Caprion to strengthen its immunology biomarker offering and provides CAP and CLIA-certified services for supporting Phase 1 through Phase 4 trials from seven different strategic locations in North America, Europe and Asia," said Martin LeBlanc, President and CEO of Caprion.

Founded in 2008 by Phoebe Bonner and Henry Hepburne-Scott, Serametrix offers CLIA-certified flow cytometry services to support pre-clinical and clinical studies. "We fully share the vision of Caprion to provide cutting edge immune-monitoring solutions enabling the developing of innovative immune and cell therapies," said Phoebe Bonner, CEO of Serametrix. In collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Serametrix has developed unique expertise in the analysis of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC), whose presence in the blood constitutes a critical determinant of resistance to immune-based cancer therapies. "These capabilities can stratify patients who respond well to checkpoint inhibitor therapies and evaluate the efficacy of drugs that inhibit the suppressing activity of MDSC," added Martin LeBlanc.

This is Caprion's third acquisition since GHO Capital's investment in 2016. In addition to its headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and sites in Belgium and California, Caprion adds 4 locations in California, England, Australia and China. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Caprion Biosciences, Inc.

Caprion is the leading provider of specialized immunology and proteomics services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Caprion has achieved top-tier growth in recent years based on its proprietary multiparametric flow cytometry for monitoring of immune responses and mass spectrometry services for quantitative and robust measurement of protein biomarkers. For more information: www.caprion.com .

About Serametrix

Serametrix provides solutions to the clinical monitoring of the immune response to immunotherapies. In partnership with the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research and other leading institutes, Serametrix has developed immunoassays that monitor anti-tumour immunity in patients enrolled into clinical trials for novel cancer therapies. For more information: www.serametrix.com .

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high-growth healthcare opportunities in Europe, building market-leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to unlock value in a global system that demands the provision of better, faster, cheaper healthcare. For more information: www.ghocapital.com .

